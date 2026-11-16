Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) has some grandiose plans for when Democrats take control of Congress in January, and one of them could see the Pentagon have a chunk of its budget stripped away.

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In a video posted to social media Monday morning, Khanna called on his fellow Democrats to make sending $1,700 "Iran war refund" checks to American families one of their first orders of business.

"I want to give every American family a $1,700 check to make them whole for the war in Iran," Khanna declared. "This is to cover their higher gas prices, their higher food prices, their higher electricity bills."

He then issued a challenge to the incoming Democrat majority.

"Now Democrats have a chance to deliver. The first week in January, the House and Senate must pass a $1,700 refund check to Americans. Let's put it on Donald Trump's desk."

I want to give every American family a $1700 check to make them whole for the war in Iran. Democrats have a chance to deliver. The first week in January, the House and Senate must pass a refund check to Americans. Let’s put it on Trump’s desk. https://t.co/iNSGEVAvkc — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) November 16, 2026

There's always a catch when it comes to taxpayer money and congressmen – and this one's a doozy.

Khanna's plan involves funding those "war refund" checks by siphoning off funds from the Department of War (DOW).

Khanna introduced his Illegal War Refund Act back in September. Under his plan, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) would be responsible for determining the economic costs of the Iran war and redirect unobligated Pentagon funds to the Treasury Department to cover the payments to American families.

His bill would exempt things like military salaries and health accounts, but other kinds of defense accounts would be fair game.

Of note is the fact that Khanna can promise families a $1,700 check all he wants, but his legislation doesn't actually guarantee that amount. Payment amounts would ultimately depend on the Trump administration's calculations and available funding.

Which leads us to the colossal catch here, and that is, of course, that President Trump would need to sign off Khanna's bill to fund a plan that would raid his own Pentagon.

And there's not a snowball's chance that will happen.

But, kudos to Ro Khanna for openly trying to bribe American voters with their own money while sticking the Pentagon with the bill.

It's going to be a long two years, friends.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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