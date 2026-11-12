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Blue-State Fraud Could Balance the Federal Budget? Trump Makes Stunning Claim, Orders Swift Action

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Nov 12, 2026 10:56 AM
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Blue-State Fraud Could Balance the Federal Budget? Trump Makes Stunning Claim, Orders Swift Action
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump is putting Democrat-run cities and states on notice – his administration is going to take a very close look at the massive corruption that's been costing American taxpayers billions of dollars.

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In a Thursday morning Truth Social post, Trump announced that he has directed Vice President JD Vance to focus his attention on rooting out fraud and corruption in blue states, specifically calling out Minnesota, California, and Illinois as being in the administration's crosshairs. 

The president described the three states as being "poorly run, corrupt disasters" and said that the amount of money being lost to fraud there is so enormous that eliminating it could help balance the federal budget.

"I have asked Vice President JD Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S.," Trump wrote.

The directive came as Trump also announced that the U.S. no longer needs a deal with Iran, as RedState's Rusty Weiss reported Thursday morning.

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"We don’t need a deal with Iran," the president insisted. "Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump signed an executive order back in March to establish the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, and he tapped the vice president to lead the government-wide effort to root out fraud, waste, and abuse in federally funded benefit programs.

This renewed effort to hold blue states and cities accountable for their corruption is a pretty clear sign that the Trump administration, despite the GOP's electoral drubbing last week, has no intention of taking his foot off the gas when it comes to Democrats and their costly misdeeds.

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | JD VANCE
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