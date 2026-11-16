Lindsay Clancy's Defense Suffers a Crushing Defeat As Murder Case Takes Major Turn

A judge in Massachusetts handed some bad news to Lindsay Clancy on Monday morning: she's headed back to trial in 2027.

During a Monday hearing in Plymouth Superior Court, Judge William Sullivan set March 29, 2027, as the start date for Clancy's second trial, following last week’s rejection of the defense’s effort to have the case dismissed.

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Clancy's first trial ended in a much-publicized mistrial on September 4 after jurors deadlocked 11-1 over whether the 36-year-old was criminally responsible for killing her three young children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, back in January 2023.

Lindsay Clancy is heading back to trial. A Massachusetts judge has set March 29 as the start date for the retrial of the former nurse charged with murdering her three young children by strangulation. Clancy's first trial ended on Sept. 4 with a deadlocked jury, 11-1, with only a single juror voting to convict on murder charges. The remaining 11 sided with the defense argument that Clancy should not be found criminally responsible due to mental illness. Judge William Sullivan pushed both sides to pick a date sooner rather than later, overruling prosecutors who had wanted to wait until late April or May. Full story here https://t.co/8NUdchDa4d — Fox True Crime (@FoxTrueCrime) November 16, 2026

Lindsay Clancy is heading back to trial. A Massachusetts judge has set March 29 as the start date for the retrial of the former nurse charged with murdering her three young children by strangulation. Clancy's first trial ended on Sept. 4 with a deadlocked jury, 11-1, with only a single juror voting to convict on murder charges. The remaining 11 sided with the defense argument that Clancy should not be found criminally responsible due to mental illness. Judge William Sullivan pushed both sides to pick a date sooner rather than later, overruling prosecutors who had wanted to wait until late April or May.

Michael Desronvil was the lone holdout juror who didn't buy the defense's argument that the mother was going through some kind of postpartum psychosis when she strangled her kids with exercise bands in the basement of their Duxbury home.

The defense didn't dispute that she committed the act, but argued that her poor mental state made her not criminally responsible for the heinous acts. Eleven jurors agreed, but Desronvil refused to join them after being struck by how "methodical" Clancy appeared to have been when carrying out the killings.

In the months since the mistrial was declared, Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington – who became a darling of the pink-clad pro-Clancy crowd that gathered outside the courthouse during the trial – has tried several avenues to keep his client from having to face a new trial.

One of those efforts involved a shocking change in strategy, with Reddington suddenly arguing that prosecutors had failed to prove Clancy actually killed her children, despite having acknowledged during the trial that she did. Judge Sullivan wasn't one bit persuaded and rejected the defense's request for a finding of not guilty.

Reddington also called foul on the mistrial itself, claiming that Desronvil had refused to follow the judge's instructions during jury deliberations and that Sullivan should have investigated those allegations before declaring a mistrial. That effort also went nowhere.

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Lindsay Clancy will continue to be held at Tewksbury Hospital while she awaits retrial.

Gird your loins, folks. The pink brigade is not going to be happy.

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