Judge Issues Harsh Rebuke in Major Setback to Lindsay Clancy's Defense Team

The Lindsay Clancy murder trial caused outrage around the country in September after a Massachusetts jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquitting her by reason of insanity.

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This despite the fact that she has never denied ritually strangling her three children. She claimed to have been suffering from postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder, which was enough to convince the 11 to refuse to convict her.

In the aftermath, the lone holdout — Michael Peguy Desronvil — was verbally abused by Clancy’s ethics-challenged defense attorney, Kevin J. Reddington, pilloried by some of the other jurors in interviews, portrayed as a devil by activist groups, and hounded by the press. Then, in a galling move, Reddington moved to request that Desronvil, a hero to many, be investigated to find out whether he was truthful on his juror questionnaire and whether he’d refused to deliberate in good faith.

Showing that there’s still some sanity in this world, Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan told the defense team Wednesday what they could do with their disturbing motion: throw it in the garbage.

Podcaster and reporter Lauren Conlin had more:

🚨 LINDSAY CLANCY: NEW RULING



Judge Sullivan has DENIED Lindsay Clancy's request for an evidentiary hearing into the lone holdout juror from her murder trial, which ended in a mistrial on September 4 after the jury deadlocked. The defense wanted to investigate whether the juror… pic.twitter.com/exxYAJ26Tr — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) October 21, 2026

🚨LINDSAY CLANCY: NEW RULING Judge Sullivan has DENIED Lindsay Clancy's request for an evidentiary hearing into the lone holdout juror from her murder trial, which ended in a mistrial on September 4 after the jury deadlocked. The defense wanted to investigate whether the juror lied during jury selection, improperly used a cellphone or refused to follow the judge's instructions. Judge Sullivan ruled that information uncovered AFTER the mistrial cannot be used to challenge whether declaring it was justified at the time. He also rejected the defense's argument that the jury foreperson's notes were unclear. The defense had also asked to postpone the upcoming hearing. That request was also DENIED. The judge has NOT ruled on Clancy's motion to dismiss the three murder charges on double-jeopardy grounds, however. Arguments on that motion and the defense's request for juror records remain scheduled for November 2.

Sullivan is scheduled to hear arguments on Clancy's motion to dismiss the three murder charges on double jeopardy grounds on November 2. If he says no, she will be retried and perhaps we won’t get 11 activist jurors infected with the "suicidal empathy" virus.

The judge told the defense, basically, you’re too late for these antics:

In his ruling on Wednesday, Sullivan noted that Clancy's defense team did not object to Desronvil serving on the jury before a mistrial was declared, noting 'that information appears to have originated in post-trial media reports.' 'However, potential evidence of good cause to dismiss a deliberating juror that came to light only after a mistrial was declared simply is not relevant to whether there was a manifest necessity for a mistrial,' he ruled.

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And questioning a juror’s personal reasoning is simply out of bounds, he added:

'This Court concludes that any further judicial inquiry is inappropriate, given the mandate that the court must not delve into a juror's subjective reasoning, thought process, view of the case or relationship to the other jurors and must not inquiry into the jury's deliberative content, collective thought process or any disagreement among the jury,' Sullivan wrote.

We’ve been writing plenty on leftist judges trying to run the country and enforce their will on the Trump administration. It’s nice to instead be reporting on a case where the judge got it right.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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