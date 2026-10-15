Holdout Clancy Juror Has One Chilling Word for Killings, Sets Record Straight on 'Reasonable Doubt'

The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial sat down with Fox News this week to tell his side of the story, and he's pushing back hard on one of the more explosive claims made about him by his fellow jurors in the days after a mistrial was declared.

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Michael Desronvil was the one juror who refused to find Clancy not criminally responsible for the January 2023 killings of her three young children – Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan. As RedState reported at the time, the jury deadlocked 11-1 after seven days of deliberations, prompting Judge William Sullivan to declare a mistrial on September 4.

Things turned ugly very quickly.

Several female jurors went public a few days later to complain about Desronvil, with the jury forewoman claiming he had acknowledged having reasonable doubt about whether Clancy was criminally responsible but still refused to acquit her.

Desronvil now says the forewoman's retelling of events inside the deliberation room was flat out wrong, telling Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany that he had no reasonable doubt and, in fact, had "a lot of evidence" to support his position.

He declined to get into the details of his conclusion because the case remains before the court, but he was quite clear on the one thing that weighed heavily on him: how "methodical" he believed Lindsay Clancy was in what he called the "execution" of her children.

“That was really big for me, you know, from watching the video and also listening in the courtroom," Desronvil revealed. "The thought process that goes behind… to fulfill the commitment of doing that.”

EXCLUSIVE: The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case is opening up to Fox News, revealing how some evidence shaped his thinking. Michael Desronvil says he was struck by how "methodical" he believed Clancy was in the killings of her three young children. After watching video evidence and listening to courtroom testimony, Desronvil says the thought process behind her actions stood out to him. Don't miss @kayleighmcenany full exclusive interview tomorrow on @foxandfriends at 8 a.m. ET. | @SatAmericaFNC — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 14, 2026

That one word – methodical – says a lot about where the evidence presented during the trial led Desronvil.

Clancy's defense never once disputed that she killed the children, but argued she was experiencing an episode of postpartum psychosis and, thus, could not be held criminally responsible for the killings. Prosecutors, on the other hand, argued that her actions were deliberate and demonstrated an understanding that what she was doing was wrong.

Desronvil also said Patrick Clancy's 911 call after discovering what had happened made a lasting impression on him, saying, “Hearing the pain in his voice, hearing the desperation from that clip — it was surreal.”

Both men have found themselves under an unforgiving public microscope since the killings, albeit in very different ways. Desronvil said that after the mistrial, reporters swarmed his home, went through his mail, and even peered through his windows trying to get him to talk.

Still, he doesn't regret holding out on an acquittal.

NO REGRETS: Holdout juror Michael Desronvil tells Fox News he stands by his decision to refuse siding with 11 other jurors who wanted Lindsay Clancy found not criminally responsible for strangling her three young children. Desronvil says journalists swarmed his home the day after the mistrial, going through his mail and peering into windows. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington has filed a motion to investigate him, branding him "the obstructionist." Despite the scrutiny, Desronvil says he'd serve on a jury again: "I do serve a higher power so I can't be a coward." Full story here https://t.co/ManjGLRcBR — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) October 15, 2026

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Whatever comes next in the Clancy case – there's a status hearing scheduled for November 2 – Desronvil has now made one thing abundantly clear: his vote wasn't the result of any kind of confusion or reasonable doubt. He simply saw the evidence differently from the other 11 jurors, and everyone will just have to get over it.

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