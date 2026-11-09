Russell Brand Called a 'Sexual Predator' by Judge, Handed a Lengthy Prison Sentence

British comedian and podcaster Russell Brand is heading to prison for after being found guilty last week of rape and multiple sexual assaults.

Brand, 51, was sentenced Monday to 10 years and six months behind bars at Southwark Crown Court in London. The judge who handed down the sentence ordered Brand to serve three-quarters of his sentence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life once he's released.

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BREAKING: Russell Brand is sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The British comedian and actor learns his fate in a London courtroom after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing four women in incidents dating back to 2004. The judge hands down nine years for rape, with an additional 18 months for the sexual assault convictions. Read more: https://t.co/Nk6Zmd4OXJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2026

Brand was found guilty by a jury of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others in incidents dating back to 2004, which could be considered the height of his entertainment career. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

During Monday's sentencing, Judge Joel Bennathan delivered a scathing assessment of the comedian's conduct.

"You had also become a sexual predator," the judge told Brand, describing how his fame had shielded him from accountability for years.

Brand has denied all of the allegations and maintained that all sexual encounters between him and his accusers were consensual.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Brand remains under investigation in connection with two additional alleged rapes.

Brand, who gained fame as both a comedian and an actor, has in recent years become more well-known for his online political and cultural commentary. He spoke at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, last December.

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