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Russell Brand Called a 'Sexual Predator' by Judge, Handed a Lengthy Prison Sentence

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Nov 09, 2026 12:31 PM
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Russell Brand Called a 'Sexual Predator' by Judge, Handed a Lengthy Prison Sentence
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

British comedian and podcaster Russell Brand is heading to prison for after being found guilty last week of rape and multiple sexual assaults.

Brand, 51, was sentenced Monday to 10 years and six months behind bars at Southwark Crown Court in London. The judge who handed down the sentence ordered Brand to serve three-quarters of his sentence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life once he's released.

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Brand was found guilty by a jury of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others in incidents dating back to 2004, which could be considered the height of his entertainment career. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

During Monday's sentencing, Judge Joel Bennathan delivered a scathing assessment of the comedian's conduct.

"You had also become a sexual predator," the judge told Brand, describing how his fame had shielded him from accountability for years.

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Brand has denied all of the allegations and maintained that all sexual encounters between him and his accusers were consensual.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Brand remains under investigation in connection with two additional alleged rapes.

Brand, who gained fame as both a comedian and an actor, has in recent years become more well-known for his online political and cultural commentary. He spoke at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, last December.

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News Topics CRIME | UNITED KINGDOM | HOLLYWOOD | ENTERTAINMENT
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