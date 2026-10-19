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Texas Dems Fume Over Paxton's Church Visit, but They've Got a Super Awkward Problem of Their Own

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Oct 19, 2026 2:48 PM
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Texas Dems Fume Over Paxton's Church Visit, but They've Got a Super Awkward Problem of Their Own
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Texas Democrats are suddenly super concerned about the optics of churches doubling as polling places — at least when a Republican candidate is involved.

Here's what happened to get their knickers in a twist: Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton visited San Antonio's Cornerstone Church on Sunday and tweeted his thanks to the pastor for hosting him and some of his fellow Republican candidates.

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After acknowledging the candidates who were taking part in the worship service – none of whom addressed the congregation or electioneered in any way – the pastor reminded his flock that early voting in Texas began Monday and that the Cornerstone building would serve as a polling place.

Cue the outrage.

San Antonio's Democrat mayor, Gina Ortiz Jones, who is running for governor, stormed on over to social media to rage about Paxton's church visit, tagging James Talarico and suggesting Cornerstone’s relationship with Republican candidates was questionable because the church is also being used as a voting site.

“Hey, James Talarico, it looks like they’re recognizing U.S. Senate candidates at Cornerstone Church during their services here in San Antonio,” Jones said in the post. “And, as a *polling site*, they’re very helpfully reminding folks that Early Voting starts tomorrow. Could be a good stop next Sunday!”

The media happily picked up where Jones left off, with one reporting there are now "calls from voting rights advocates for Bexar County elections to not use the site as a polling place."

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Apparently, politicians who associate with churches that also serve as polling places are now a matter of grave concern for Democrats, which makes what is happening in Dallas more than a little awkward for them.

Friendship-West Baptist Church is an official Dallas County voting location. Its senior pastor, Frederick Douglass Haynes III, has led the church since 1983.

He is also the Democrat nominee for Texas’ 30th Congressional District, looking to replace Jasmine Crockett. 

So, voters can walk into the church Haynes has led for more than four decades and cast a ballot in a congressional race with his own name on it.

Haynes' church has been anything but apolitical during his tenure as pastor, having flown a BLM flag in recent years. His Republican opponent, Everett Jackson, held a protest outside the church last week and called the arrangement an obvious conflict of interest.

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“How can you be on the ballot and the church that you reside over is a polling site with your name on that ballot?” Jackson asked.

Now, to be clear, there's no evidence that any laws are being broken here – by Democrats or by Republicans – but it's crystal clear that Democrats are doing what Democrats always do: adhere to double standards when it's politically advantageous for them.

Early voting is now underway in Texas and continues through October 30.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | KEN PAXTON | POLLING | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TEXAS
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