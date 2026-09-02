Putin's Ukraine Threats and Iran Ties Are Putting Trump's Patience to the Test

President Trump weighed in Wednesday on the latest threats being made by Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine, with the president saying he still believes the Russian leader ultimately wants to make a deal.

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The president's remark came hours after Putin declared that he would not negotiate with Ukraine’s leaders.

Trump's comment on Russia came as he was taking questions in the Oval Office while meeting with executives from some of the country’s largest travel companies, including American Airlines, Marriott, MGM Resorts and Carnival.

The gathering was focused on boosting international travel to the United States, but the questions inevitably moved on to the various crises confronting the administration overseas.

Townhall Media's own Cameron Arcand got in the question about Putin saying he won't negotiate with terrorists – and by "terrorists," he meant the leaders of Ukraine.

NEW: POTUS to me, when I asked if he would do a summit with Putin soon: “I want to do it when we’re ready to do a peace deal.” @townhallcom pic.twitter.com/BgX1KGOB0i — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) September 2, 2026

ARCAND: Mr. President, Putin said today that he won’t negotiate with Ukraine because he considers them terrorists. Does that concern you? Do you think he still wants peace? TRUMP: Well, I think he wants to make a deal. I’ve said that. I think he wants to make a deal. But, you know, sometimes people say things for negotiation. I know him very well. I think he wants to make a deal. ARCAND: But he said he won’t negotiate with Zelensky. TRUMP: We’ll see what happens. We’re going to find out. I think you’re going to know pretty soon.

The big problem for President Trump here is that Putin’s recent words and actions aren’t exactly screaming “peace deal.”

Russia is now in its seventh straight day of drone attacks on Kyiv, and Putin is boasting that his forces are gaining ground and Moscow intends to keep hitting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure hard as winter approaches.

(There's also the fact that Russia continues to deepen its relationship with Iran, even as the U.S. remains locked in a military confrontation with Tehran.)

Trump says we’ll know “pretty soon” whether Putin truly wants a deal. Given what the Russian leader is doing on both Ukraine and Iran, it's likely that an answer may come sooner rather than later.

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