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Breaking: Plane Carrying DHS Secretary Mullin Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Engine Fails

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Sep 02, 2026 3:57 PM
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Breaking: Plane Carrying DHS Secretary Mullin Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Engine Fails
AP Photo/David 'Dee' Delgado

A plane carrying Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin and other top DHS officials was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon after an engine failure on the Coast Guard-operated aircraft. 

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An independent newsfeed that covers the Washington, D.C., area posted shortly before 2:00 PM that a Coast Guard C-37A (call sign C101) lost its right engine while in flight and was forced to make the emergency landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, located just across the border from D.C., in Virginia.

All 14 souls aboard the aircraft were reported to be safe. 

A short time later, Mullin himself posted on X and confirmed that he was aboard the C-37A. He praised the pilots, saying there had been no panic aboard the plane, just pure professionalism as the pilots guided the aircraft safely to the ground.

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A voice recording of the scary incident confirmed the details of the landing.

"We just lost our right engine and would like to declare an emergency and immediate landing at DCA," the pilot told the airport's control tower, according to an audio recording of the communication. The pilot told controllers the plane had 14 people on board and 2.5 hours' worth of fuel.

This is a developing story. RedState will provide updates as events warrant.

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News Topics DHS | MARKWAYNE MULLIN | RONALD REAGAN | VIRGINIA
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