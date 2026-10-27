Morning Minute: Even Hallmark Understands Immigration Enforcement

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Jackie Singh's Stolen Valor Controversy Raises Bigger Questions About Media Credibility

While Singh’s behavior is the lowest of the low, it’s just a symptom of a much larger problem. She’s just one of countless left-wing “journalists” who chose to push a hyperpartisan agenda rather than report factual information.

DOJ Tightens the Screws Even More on Ex-FBI Officials Over 2020 Election Hunter Biden Cover-Up

The pair is entitled to the presumption of innocence. Prosecutors are entitled to investigate whether these agents misled Americans regarding the 2020 election.

Feel Good Story of the Day: Think Tank Ranks the Nation's Worst Governors, and the List Is Spot On

Cato’s agenda is not to push the GOP or Trump’s agenda; it’s to tell the truth as they see it. And the truth is that a whole bunch of Democrat lawmakers truly suck and make our lives and states worse, not better.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Man Who Failed to Rewrite Second Amendment Asks SCOTUS to Finish the Job

Robinson may not have succeeded in changing the Constitution, but he has managed to pen the single weirdest amicus brief I've seen in more than 20 years of covering Second Amendment cases. With Wednesday's filing deadline still ahead of us, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that someone will be able to top it, but I'm not holding my breath.

HotAir — Burnham: The Manifesto We Ran on No Longer Applies to Immigration

So Burnham has some room to maneuver in many policy areas. But it seems immigration and free movement is not one of them.

PJ Media — Barcelona Burns, and Spain's Left Blames Israel

My friend, who is taking that cruise that ends in Barcelona, happens to be Israeli. He’d love to spend the extra days in the city he loves so much, but it’s now a city where wearing a Star of David could lead to a mob chasing you through the streets, and someone might spit on you for holding an Israeli flag. If Spain wants visitors like him to stay away while it opens its borders to people who hate the country, keeping the Socialists in power on November 29 is the surest way to make that happen.

Townhall — Watch Van Jones and Scott Jennings Tear Apart This Pro-El-Sayed Ad on CNN

The former Obama official got to the core of Rebellion PAC’s horrific pro-El-Sayed ad that shows a couple unable to afford certain items at the grocery store because Israel exists. It’s soaked in antisemitism and riddled with economic incoherence.

Twitchy — BOOM: DHS's James Percival LEVELS 60 Minutes By Sharing Footage From Interview on Illegals They CUT

Percival’s straightforward reply — that everyone has to follow the law, that lesser offenders often escalate, and that every crime by someone who is not supposed to be in the country is preventable — didn’t make the cut.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

The heat is on — one week until Election Day — the critters are out and about campaigning. Some of their latest hijinks:

Florida Senate Hopeful’s Cuba Answer Leaves Viewers Stunned, Hands Republicans a Perfect Attack Ad

'The Jihad Couple': Ilhan Omar Flirting With Hasan Piker Is Every Bit As Awkward As You'd Think

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White House What's Up

President Trump’s schedule for Tuesday includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Corpus Christi, Texas — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Corpus Christi, Texas — Corpus Christi, Texas

2:00 PM CDT — THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Port of Corpus Christi

— THE PRESIDENT departs Corpus Christi, Texas en route to Lubbock, Texas — Corpus Christi, Texas

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Lubbock, Texas — Lubbock, Texas

6:00 PM CDT — THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

— THE PRESIDENT departs Lubbock, Texas en route to the White House — Lubbock, Texas

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Labor - Keith Sonderling — Sonderling recently visited the KU Innovation Park in Kansas to spotlight their efforts to connect students and local job creators.

It was great to visit @KuInnovation to see how @UnivOfKansas is connecting students with local job creators to gain early career experience while helping to develop new technologies in industries like cybersecurity and biomedicine. By creating these opportunities right next to campus, students can contribute to the innovation happening in their own communities while helping Kansas can retain its homegrown talent. READ MORE @LJWorld: https://t.co/KpSdYiOP0A — Secretary Keith Sonderling (@Sonderling47) October 26, 2026

Full Court Press...

❌ In DC Preservation League v. Department of Interior (East Potomac Golf Course), Judge Ana Reyes (D.C.) GRANTS plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction, barring further tree removal and requiring 10 business days’ advance notice of irreparable modifications to the park, after finding plaintiffs likely to succeed on their claim that the administration improperly segmented the golf course redevelopment to avoid NEPA review.

❌ In United States v. California (segregating non-citizen ballots), 9th Circuit DISMISSES the DOJ's emergency appeal for lack of jurisdiction; DENIES AS MOOT the DOJ's request for injunctive relief.

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We'll have more on that D.C. decision here shortly.

9th Circuit Rules on Trump DOJ's Appeal Regarding CA Mail Ballots to Likely Noncitizens

COMING ATTRACTIONS

As noted above, President Trump heads to Corpus Christi, Texas, later today. He is set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November.

Also, the White House will host a Halloween event on Thursday evening.

The next round of oral arguments at the Supreme Court starts the week of November 2.

MORNING MUSING

I may have written on this once before, but it came up today on the morning show, so I'm sharing it again: As readers may know, I'm a regular consumer of the Hallmark channel and all of its sugary goodness. (Flame away.)

A year or so ago, I watched a movie titled "Villa Amore," in which the protagonist traveled to Italy nursing a broken heart and to settle her father's estate after her fiancé more or less left her at the altar. Naturally, in order to fix up the Italian villa her father had purchased, she needed the assistance of a local contractor — and wouldn't you know it? He happens to be a handsome American-Italian and...they fall in love.

One problem: She's only in Italy on a temporary visa. So a major plot point of the movie is her attempting to jump through the immigration paperwork hoops necessary in order to take up permanent residence in Italy. And when I say major, I mean major — it's heavily featured in the movie.

And it struck me as interesting that even Hallmark (filmed in Canada, and hardly pushing a conservative agenda, wholesome though it may be) understands there's a process to be followed when you wish to immigrate to a new country. Not sure why that's become so controversial when the "new country" happens to be the United States.

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LIGHTER FARE

Too cute not to share.

Well, now, if that isn’t cute.🐝 https://t.co/Jj2VYk9Ob1 — My moms caregiver ™ (@mymomcare) October 26, 2026

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