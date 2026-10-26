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Florida Senate Hopeful’s Cuba Answer Leaves Viewers Stunned, Hands Republicans a Perfect Attack Ad

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Oct 26, 2026 10:43 PM
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Florida Senate Hopeful’s Cuba Answer Leaves Viewers Stunned, Hands Republicans a Perfect Attack Ad
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Florida Democrat Senate candidate Angie Nixon stunned viewers during a recent interview when she was asked a straightforward question about whether Cuba is a dictatorship.

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Somehow, she couldn't answer.

Instead of offering a clear response, the challenger to Republican Sen. Ashley Moody responded with all the energy of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. She of "I'm not a biologist" fame.

"Do you consider that Cuba is a dictatorship?" she was asked in an interview with CBS News.

"You know, that is what people have told me," she replied. "I have never been to Cuba, and so I will have to take their word for it."

It seems like you might want to offer some insight on this, given how many people flee that dictatorship and end up in Florida.

Nixon’s comments went further when she criticized the long-standing U.S. embargo and supported a return to the more conciliatory policies of the Obama era. 

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"Right now, these decades-long failed embargo has yet to change over the regime," she said. "I have talked to Cuban-Americans here in the state of Florida, who have family members that are still over in Cuba, and they told me that they are hurting even more now because of this failed embargo."

"They told me that the blackouts, instead of being 4 to 6 hours long, they're now being 24 and 36 hours — or 48 hours long, because of this embargo," she added.

"I am supportive of us returning back to Obama-era policies, much like the Cuban Americans I have talked to down in South Florida feel."

One, if you were talking to Cuban Americans, there's a decent chance they could explain to you how Cuba is a dictatorship.

Two, many Cuban exiles who directly fled the Castro regime strongly opposed President Obama's policies. They opposed his diplomatic normalization and relaxed economic restrictions on the dictatorship.

Nixon's remarks, paired with her recent membership in the Democratic Socialists of America, handed Republicans ready-made material for attack ads to help boost Moody.

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Alienating Cuban American voters in the Sunshine State is certainly a choice. Florida knows the scourge of a communist dictatorship all too well.

The regime in Cuba has inflicted suffering through systematic human rights abuses, including political repression, arbitrary detentions, and suppression of free speech. Not to mention chronic economic stagnation marked by shortages and poverty that have driven mass humanitarian crises and driven those fleeing the oppression to Florida's shores.

Or so some people have told me.

"I can't think of a place in this country that has a more instinctive understanding of the dangers of communism than we have in our South Florida communities," Gov. Ron DeSantis has said.

Nixon, however, has little to no understanding of Cuba, or much else, for that matter. Floridians should vote accordingly.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | CBS NEWS | COMMUNISM | CUBA
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