Morning Minute: No News Is Good News

Monday, October 19, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Heroes Don't Always Wear Capes and Even European Rioters Have 'Find Out' Moments

Then back to Paris. This guy may not have had a baton, but he got creative in how he dealt with these idiots as they were trying to loot a store beneath him. They threw something at him, and he allegedly threw hot water down on them.

'No': Mike Rogers Shuts Down Reporter's TDS in Exchange on El-Sayed's Muslim Brotherhood Ties

What Rogers has done, which is smart, is to lay the facts out on the table on this issue and let voters formulate their own opinions on who and what they believe El-Sayed is and whether they feel he's a good fit for the Great Lakes State.

Luntz: Trump Voters Still Missing From Midterm Polls

Once more, the key is turnout. The Democrats have, historically, been better at turning out their voters. We have to beat them. We have to beat them by beyond any margin of fraud. We have to get every single Republican and right-leaning independent to the polls.

Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Would-Be Robbery Victim Turns Table on Attackers, Becomes Armed Citizen

Old boy did what he had to do, and got badass points for getting it done while he could. Now he's on the right side of the dirt, still has his money, and his attackers had the worst day of their lives to the point that one cannot have a worse one down the road.

HotAir — Migration Skeptics to France: We Told You So

It's not racist to notice what is real, and what is real is that Islamic migration (Islam is not a race, by the way) has been disastrous for European countries.

PJ Media — Report: Marseille Rioters Burned Jewish-Owned Shops, Left Muslim-Owned Ones Untouched

Unfortunately, French politicians are unwilling to admit they are fighting the same evil enemy that Israel is fighting.

Townhall — Woke 2 Is Here, and It's Failing Hilariously

You don’t need to submit to these weirdos. You can defy them. Never care. Laugh at them. They think they’ve seized the moral high ground when they call you racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, fat-phobic, whatever.

Twitchy — Harmeet Dhillon Drops the HAMMER on Leslie Stahl's Claim That Election Integrity 'Sows Mistrust'

Unfortunately for 60 Minutes, however, Harmeet Dhillon knows how much they lie, has the receipts to show they're lying, and isn't going to let Leslie Stahl get away with it.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

Critters never sleep. Well, they do. But they never stop campaigning.

MI Senate Hopeful Abdul El-Sayed Wants Us to Forget About Relative Being Named on Terror Watch List

'Creep': Troy Jackson Digs an Even Deeper Hole for Himself in Disastrous TV Interview

White House What's Up

President Trump’s Monday schedule includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY sign an Executive Order — Rose Garden

12:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

2:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

6:00 PM CDT — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Wichita, Kansas — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wichita, Kansas — Wichita, Kansas

— THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks — Heartland Credit Union Arena

— THE PRESIDENT departs Wichita, Kansas en route to the White House — Wichita, Kansas

— THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House — The White House

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And Vice President JD Vance set tongues a-wagging over the weekend with the faintest hint that his running for the top job in 2028 isn't a done deal.

Will JD Vance Skip Running in 2028? 'There's a Chance.'

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Treasury - Scott Bessent — Bessent sat down with Kristen Welker on "Meet the Press" over the weekend and had some interesting observations.

Bessent: Europe Gave Putin More Than Ukraine

Full Court Press...

We had one notable decision over the weekend:

❌ In American Bar Association v. Executive Office of the President (actions against law firms), Judge Amir Ali (D.C.) DENIES the DOJ's motion to disqualify Susman Godfrey LLP from representing the ABA in its lawsuit challenging the administration's actions against law firms.

But there was a flurry of activity in the case involving the East Potomac Golf Course and tree removal. That one's really heated up — and there's another hearing set for this morning at 10:00 AM Eastern. Keep the 🍿 handy!

COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump is set to travel to the Philippines and China in mid-November.

The next round of oral arguments at the Supreme Court starts the week of November 2.

MORNING MUSING

I've started making it a practice to largely tune out politics and the news on weekends I'm not working — gotta hit that Reset button fairly regularly if I want to (arguably) preserve my sanity.

What I don't do is turn off the news alerts on my phone — which means I still see many/most of the headlines. And my goodness, this past weekend was...a lot.

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Riots in France

Spreading to Belgium, Italy, and beyond

Explosion at military base in Canada

Driver striking/killing people on soccer field in Wichita

Cross falling on a priest in Ecuador

Airman killed in rappelling accident during UTSA-Navy game

Southern California wildfires

Okay — you get the picture. It's enough to make me want to hermit altogether.

And yet, I do love being part of the team here at RedState, doing our best to bring y'all the news with some added perspective. So I won't be going the hermit route.

But...I might start turning those news alerts off on the weekend...

LIGHTER FARE

Bold strategy, Mr. Squirrel...

You're my friend now..those little paws..🐕🐾😍 https://t.co/i4oNHrt64E — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 19, 2026

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