'Creep': Troy Jackson Digs an Even Deeper Hole for Himself in Disastrous TV Interview

As RedState previously reported, Troy Jackson has had a rough past few weeks on the debate stage with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who more than held her own throughout the four debates and helped further expose the Maine Democrat Senate nominee as a clueless wonder who really isn't any better for the Pine Tree State than his disgraced predecessor, Graham Platner.

Advertisement

In the fourth and final debate, held on Thursday at Husson University's Gracie Theatre in Bangor, Jackson raised eyebrows among Democrats and Republicans alike when, at one point, he point-blank told Collins to "shut up" after she suggested a heckler in the crowd who was yelling at her was a supporter of Jackson's.

For those who missed the moment, watch:

Protestor interrupts @SenSusanCollins (R-ME) by yelling about AI data centers during Maine Senate debate: Collins: "So this is obviously one of Troy's supporters." Jackson: "Oh, shut up... I don't even know that kid." https://t.co/Gy61ZIqBnF — CSPAN (@cspan) October 15, 2026

In an update to this story, Jackson sat down for an interview with CNN State of the Union co-anchor Dana Bash that aired Sunday and in which she asked him a number of issue-related questions but also several about the viral "shut up" clip.

Not only did Jackson decline to say he regretted saying that to Collins, who is 14 years his senior, but he doubled and tripled down, on grounds that he felt like she was "talking down" to him, even though the video made clear that's not what happened at all:

BASH: This week, there was a protester in the debate that you had with Susan Collins. She responded by saying, "This must be a Troy Jackson supporter," and you told the senator, "Shut up." Do you regret saying that?



JACKSON: No, she said that it was a Troy supporter. I mean, she accused me of setting that up. I had no idea who it was. I mean, I was surprised whenever he jumped up out of there. I have had four debates with Senator Collins. I have shook her hand afterwards every time. But what I'm not going to be is talked down to by Senator Collins. I'm not going to be accused of things like that.



I mean, I'm fighting for Mainers. And, I mean, I just think that was another situation where she was talking down to me. And so I'm not -- I'm not going to apologize for that now.



BASH: Some Republicans are saying that there were stories when you were in the legislature of women who were there who said that you were -- I don't know about talking down to them, but you were sort of aggressive in your tone, and that this is another example of that.



JACKSON: Some Republicans have been spending millions of dollars attacking me and my family, making untrue claims, things that they had to take off the air. And so it doesn't surprise me that some Republicans wouldn't be making any claims.



BASH: So, again, the "Shut up" thing, you're going to leave it as is, no apologies? JACKSON: Yes.

Watch:

Disgusting. @DanaBashCNN gives creep @TroyJackson207 multiple opportunities to apologize for telling Senator Collins to “shut up” during a debate, and he REFUSES. No wonder Jackson has stood by Graham Platner for so long. https://t.co/oQUYlW4FPp — Senate Leadership Fund (@Senate_Fund) October 18, 2026

On topics related to public policy, Jackson also did himself no favors, admitting under pressure from Bash that Medicare for All, for which he advocates, would result in people losing their private health insurance plans over time:

Troy Jackson ADMITS “Medicare-for-All” would strip Americans of their private health insurance and force them onto government-run healthcare. BASH: Would Americans be able to stay on their private plans? JACKSON: “Everyone has to get into the plan.” https://t.co/drSidn3h8A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2026

Regarding how such a plan would be funded, watch as Jackson trips over himself and is unable to explain where the trillions of dollars would come from beyond taxing "the rich":

Troy Jackson knows that Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare-for-All” plan will raise taxes on hardworking Americans but REFUSES to admit it. BASH: "Sanders' plan was estimated to cost between $30-40 trillion. How would make that up?" JACKSON: "We need to have a fairer taxation system." https://t.co/SUocMeYb94 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 18, 2026

Advertisement

At one point, when Bash and Jackson were talking about Operation Epic Fury in terms of gas prices and the Strait of Hormuz being open or closed, it was Bash who had to explain the basics:

WATCH: A horrified Dana Bash has to educate Dem MESEN nominee Troy Jackson on Iran and prewar oil prices https://t.co/1IkhQDaXbN — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 18, 2026

Listen to how many times he says "I'm sure we can..." and "hopefully..." with zero to back it up. He has absolutely no idea what he is talking about. Iran is not your neighbor with whom you have a dispute over a tree on the property line. — Affirm Reality ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 💜 🤍 💚 (@MirabelleW18) October 18, 2026

All I've gotta say is that the TDS must be pretty strong in the state of Maine for this guy to still be in the running, but then again, TDS does some awful things to people, so I guess we shouldn't be too surprised that this race remains tight down the homestretch.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.