DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

'Creep': Troy Jackson Digs an Even Deeper Hole for Himself in Disastrous TV Interview

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Oct 18, 2026 5:28 PM
Advertisement
'Creep': Troy Jackson Digs an Even Deeper Hole for Himself in Disastrous TV Interview
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

As RedState previously reported, Troy Jackson has had a rough past few weeks on the debate stage with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who more than held her own throughout the four debates and helped further expose the Maine Democrat Senate nominee as a clueless wonder who really isn't any better for the Pine Tree State than his disgraced predecessor, Graham Platner.

Advertisement

In the fourth and final debate, held on Thursday at Husson University's Gracie Theatre in Bangor, Jackson raised eyebrows among Democrats and Republicans alike when, at one point, he point-blank told Collins to "shut up" after she suggested a heckler in the crowd who was yelling at her was a supporter of Jackson's.

For those who missed the moment, watch:

In an update to this story, Jackson sat down for an interview with CNN State of the Union co-anchor Dana Bash that aired Sunday and in which she asked him a number of issue-related questions but also several about the viral "shut up" clip.

Not only did Jackson decline to say he regretted saying that to Collins, who is 14 years his senior, but he doubled and tripled down, on grounds that he felt like she was "talking down" to him, even though the video made clear that's not what happened at all:

BASH: This week, there was a protester in the debate that you had with Susan Collins. She responded by saying, "This must be a Troy Jackson supporter," and you told the senator, "Shut up." Do you regret saying that?

JACKSON: No, she said that it was a Troy supporter. I mean, she accused me of setting that up. I had no idea who it was. I mean, I was surprised whenever he jumped up out of there. I have had four debates with Senator Collins. I have shook her hand afterwards every time. But what I'm not going to be is talked down to by Senator Collins. I'm not going to be accused of things like that.

I mean, I'm fighting for Mainers. And, I mean, I just think that was another situation where she was talking down to me. And so I'm not -- I'm not going to apologize for that now.

BASH: Some Republicans are saying that there were stories when you were in the legislature of women who were there who said that you were -- I don't know about talking down to them, but you were sort of aggressive in your tone, and that this is another example of that.

JACKSON: Some Republicans have been spending millions of dollars attacking me and my family, making untrue claims, things that they had to take off the air. And so it doesn't surprise me that some Republicans wouldn't be making any claims.

BASH: So, again, the "Shut up" thing, you're going to leave it as is, no apologies? 

JACKSON: Yes.

Recommended
Big Endorsement for Paxton in Critical TX Senate Race Is Not Going to Make Talarico Happy Nick Arama Macron Faces Fury When It's Revealed What He Was Doing As Riots Escalated in France Nick Arama
Advertisement

Watch:

On topics related to public policy, Jackson also did himself no favors, admitting under pressure from Bash that Medicare for All, for which he advocates, would result in people losing their private health insurance plans over time:

Regarding how such a plan would be funded, watch as Jackson trips over himself and is unable to explain where the trillions of dollars would come from beyond taxing "the rich":

Advertisement

At one point, when Bash and Jackson were talking about Operation Epic Fury in terms of gas prices and the Strait of Hormuz being open or closed, it was Bash who had to explain the basics:

All I've gotta say is that the TDS must be pretty strong in the state of Maine for this guy to still be in the running, but then again, TDS does some awful things to people, so I guess we shouldn't be too surprised that this race remains tight down the homestretch.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics SUSAN COLLINS | CNN | 2026 ELECTIONS | MAINE | MEDICARE | OPERATION EPIC FURY
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Big Endorsement for Paxton in Critical TX Senate Race Is Not Going to Make Talarico Happy

Big Endorsement for Paxton in Critical TX Senate Race Is Not Going to Make Talarico Happy

Nick Arama
Macron Faces Fury When It's Revealed What He Was Doing As Riots Escalated in France

Macron Faces Fury When It's Revealed What He Was Doing As Riots Escalated in France

Nick Arama
Report: Peggy Flanagan Grandfather Suspected in 4 Killings

Report: Peggy Flanagan Grandfather Suspected in 4 Killings

Ward Clark

Trending on RedState Videos