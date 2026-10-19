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Heroes Don't Always Wear Capes and Even European Rioters Have 'Find Out' Moments

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 19, 2026 9:00 AM
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Heroes Don't Always Wear Capes and Even European Rioters Have 'Find Out' Moments
AP Photo/Emma Da Silva

One of the things that's most problematic about the riots in France was that historical buildings and monuments appeared to be targeted for abuse and/or attack. 

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As we reported, not only did the radicals apparently set fire to the 143-year-old Limoges town hall on Saturday, but they also attacked symbols that represented France, like the Monument de la République. They were chipping away at its foundations to use to get pieces to throw at the police. 

Another big symbol of France is Joan of Arc, who is the patron saint and national heroine of France. She's famous for leading the French Army to victory in the Hundred Years' War. 

So it was more than a little offensive to do this to a statue honoring her in Paris, where they climbed the monument and put stickers on it.

Then there was this in Toulouse, where they veiled the statue of her with a yellow jacket and stuck a Palestinian flag on the monument. 

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But I mentioned "heroes" in the headline, right? 

Hats off to this guy, who had the courage and the ability to go up, rip off the veil, and throw down that flag. 

As we reported, the violence also spread to Italy, including to Milan, where they were rioting and looting near the famous Milan Cathedral. It continued on Sunday. 

This was at one of the Under Armour stores. They were breaking the glass and looting, but at about 3:00 minutes into the clip, they got a big surprise: an Italian guy with a baton who wasn't afraid to take them all on to stop them. 

He didn't have a cape either, but I don't think anyone with a brain cell would want to mess with this guy. "Basta!" (Enough/Stop), you can hear him saying. He does manage to get one of them, with the help of a friend. I suspect they were marching that guy off to the police. 

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Then back to Paris. This guy may not have had a baton, but he got creative in how he dealt with these idiots as they were trying to loot a store beneath him. They threw something at him, and he allegedly threw hot water down on them.

Sometimes there are just those moments of karma. This was reportedly in France on Sunday when one of these characters allegedly accidentally set his pants on fire, and he had difficulty getting them off. 

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News Topics FRANCE | ITALY | RIOTS
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