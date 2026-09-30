Morning Minute: Buckle Up!

Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

A Shadow War for the Future of Feminism Occurred at MTV's Award Show — and Men Were the Big Winners

And, true, it may not solve all of society’s problems in the push to bring gender identity back from the brink. Still, the video’s viral success is a small but significant indicator that the tide is turning, the pendulum swinging back toward an era that welcomes manhood to have a seat at the table of civilized society.

‘Complete Fool’: WNBA Star Goes After Fan Who Pointed at Her After Sophie Cunningham Foul

But no, she admitted to having no idea what was said and decided she should get in the face of a paying ticket holder because he was male and had ... pointed at her.

Iranians Appeal to Democrat Voters in Trump-Deranged 'Open Letter' Ahead of Midterm Elections

This is all a shameless, and ultimately futile, attempt to manufacture voter opposition to Donald Trump in order to turn out the Democrat Party base in the election.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Connecticut Man Facing Charges After Shooting Bear That Ate His Chickens

In this particular case, though, I don't think the chicken owner needs to argue that the law unfairly discriminates against livestock owners. All he really needs to do is show that his chickens were treated as family pets. If he has evidence to that effect, I don't see how on earth prosecutors could hope to win at trial.

HotAir — Jack Smith Was Even Scummier Than We Thought Which Seems Impossible

If these people get their hands on the reins ever again, the Jack Smiths will rise a thousand-fold.

PJ Media — Liberal Tears Flow As Trump Has Been Stacking W's: Here Are Just a Few

Chin up. Our republic is under attack on the home front, but we are aware; we are awake; we are undeterred. We are Americans.

Townhall — The Retirement Party That Might Have Exposed Pete Hegseth's Enemies

A third Pentagon source told RC that he wouldn’t be shocked in the slightest if every leaker within the Pentagon, past and present, was at this shindig. Secret keggers with the deep state. How DC is that?

Twitchy — Flydubai Co-Pilot Stabs Captain Midair — Israeli Passengers Subdue Him Before the Plane Can Crash

The passengers heard the commotion and stormed the cockpit. They weren't being hijacked by terrorists today.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

Things got a bit rowdy on the Hill on Tuesday as former Special Counsel Jack Smith testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Here's some of what the Senate has going on today:

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions — Business meeting to consider the nominations of Nicole Saphier, of New Jersey, to be Medical Director in the Regular Corps of the Public Health Service, subject to qualifications therefor as provided by law and regulations, and to be Surgeon General of the Public Health Service, Timothy Westlake, of Wisconsin, to be Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, and Mary Lazare, of Florida, to be Assistant Secretary for Aging, all of the Department of Health and Human Services, and Loren E. Sweatt, of Virginia, and Douglas Ralph, of Kentucky, both to be a Member of the National Mediation Board.

Senate Judiciary — Hearings to examine pending nominations.

Senate Foreign Relations — Hearings to examine the nominations of Justin Bytheway, of Utah, to be Ambassador to the Kingdom of Tonga, William Flens, of the District of Columbia, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, Douglas Holder, of Florida, to be Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria, Marc Dillard, of Virginia, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador to the Republic of Madagascar, and to serve concurrently and without additional compensation as Ambassador to the Union of the Comoros, and Jessica Long, of Virginia, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, all of the Department of State

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Disaster Management, District of Columbia, and Census Subcommittee — Hearings to examine rogue AI, focusing on securing the homeland against AI agents.

Senate Foreign Relations, Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civilian Security, Democracy, Human Rights, and Global Women's Issues Subcommittee — Hearings to examine Nicaragua's political crisis, focusing on Ortega's assault on democracy.

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'Do You Believe in The Tooth Fairy?' Sen. Kennedy Nails Jack Smith to the Wall in Stunning Exchange

Jack Smith Says That If He Had to Do It All Over, He Would Prosecute Trump Again

White House What's Up

President Trump’s Wednesday schedule includes:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

11:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

1:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT hosts a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration — East Room

3:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement with the Secretary of Commerce — Oval Office

5:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Housing & Urban Development - Scott Turner — Turner continues to highlight how the administration is streamlining the process for home ownership — including for rural Americans.

Since Day 1, @POTUS has prioritized tearing down the red tape that drives up housing costs.



HUD and USDA are streamlining environmental reviews and ending rules that block rural housing.



Proud to work with @SecRollins to deliver affordable housing for rural Americans. pic.twitter.com/MReiBOn758 — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) September 29, 2026

Full Court Press...

We had several notable court decisions issued on Tuesday, including:

✅ In League of Women Voters Education Fund, et al. v. Department of Homeland Security, et al. (SAVE citizen verification system), Judge Sparkle Sooknanan (D.C.) DENIES without prejudice plaintiffs’ motion to enforce her judgment invalidating the modified SAVE system, acknowledging that the Supreme Court’s stay renders that judgment unenforceable pending further appellate proceedings, and vacates her order requiring weekly reports on the related 11th Circuit appeal.

(SAVE citizen verification system), Judge Sparkle Sooknanan (D.C.) DENIES without prejudice plaintiffs’ motion to enforce her judgment invalidating the modified SAVE system, acknowledging that the Supreme Court’s stay renders that judgment unenforceable pending further appellate proceedings, and vacates her order requiring weekly reports on the related 11th Circuit appeal. ❌ In Trump v. IRS (tax return/Privacy Act), 11th Circuit DENIES Trump motion to stay sanctions.

(tax return/Privacy Act), 11th Circuit DENIES Trump motion to stay sanctions. ❌ In Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence v. Blanche (denial of federal grants), Judge Melissa DuBose (Rhode Island) SETS ASIDE conditions imposed on Violence Against Women Act grant programs, finding that DOJ adopted them without adequate contemporaneous analysis or explanation in violation of the APA; declines to permanently enjoin the department from imposing the conditions in the future.

(denial of federal grants), Judge Melissa DuBose (Rhode Island) SETS ASIDE conditions imposed on Violence Against Women Act grant programs, finding that DOJ adopted them without adequate contemporaneous analysis or explanation in violation of the APA; declines to permanently enjoin the department from imposing the conditions in the future. ✅ In D.V.D. v. DHS (deportation to a third country), SCOTUS GRANTS admin's application for stay, treats it as petition for cert, and grants review.

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SCOTUS Hands Trump Admin Major Win, Fast-Tracks Third-Country Deportation Fight

Skinny on SCOTUS: Weed, Waivers, and an Orangutan Walk Into Court

COMING ATTRACTIONS

President Trump is set to hit the campaign trail later this week, with rallies in Oklahoma on Thursday and Alabama on Friday.

The Supreme Court's 2026 term starts up next Monday.

MORNING MUSING

I realize I may sound like a broken record here, but one thing that's become abundantly clear is that everyone — everywhere — is keenly aware that a lot is riding on the midterm elections this year.

President Trump isn't literally on the ballot, but his policies and his legacy most definitely are. And all of those — foreign and domestic — who loathe his very existence will be throwing everything and the kitchen sink at November 3rd to try and strip whatever power they can away from him.

If things feel unsettled right now, it's because they are. Tomorrow begins October, and there will be no shortage of "surprises" in the coming weeks. So buckle up, friends. We're in for a bumpy ride.

LIGHTER FARE

I think just looking at this lowered my blood pressure...

If you're having a bad day, here's a mama koala snuggling with her baby. pic.twitter.com/CL1mwYevmr — Nature & Animals🌴 (@naturelife_ok) September 29, 2026

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