Morning Minute: Get the Heck Out of Grandma's Kitchen

Thursday, August 27, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

The GOP's Big Senate Seat Flip Opportunity That Is Flying Under the Radar

The primary in the Granite State isn't until September 8, but if current polling trends hold, it's shaping up to be a contest featuring Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas (NH-01), who is backed by unions, pro-abortion and gun control groups, versus Trump-backed former Sen. John E. Sununu, who previously held the seat for one term before Democrat Jeanne Shaheen defeated him in 2008 (Shaheen is retiring after this term).



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Decided to 'Mess With Texas' — and He Just Lost

Gov. Abbott essentially told Tim Walz to “Come and Take It.” And Walz decided promptly to “mess with Texas.”

And, as far as round one goes, Walz lost.

The Trump Admin Just Found a Pressure Point That Could Disrupt Antifa's Entire Network

Somebody, or more accurately some bodies, at the State Department, at the Treasury Department, and also very likely the Department of War and the Department of Homeland Security, have done their homework here. They have drilled down into this issue and have arrived at the common link binding all these disparate groups together.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — SCOTUS Signals Interest in Case Holding Gunmaker Financially Responsible for Shooting

It's a good thing that at least one justice has indicated an interest in the case and is now asking the attorneys for Lowy and Harris to formally reply to the cert petition. That may not guarantee that the Court will accept the case, but given the number of states that are adopting laws that empower these kinds of lawsuits, it's a timely issue and one the justices should address, and sooner rather than later.



HotAir — Flock Surveillance Camera CEO Tells Americans They're, Well, Flocked

Remember what the older gentleman said at the beginning of this post? Someone starts sticking their nose into his constitutionally protected right to privacy, and he gets feeling choppy.

There could be a lot of that going around.

PJ Media — Race Hustlers Redux: How Low Can the Grievance Grifters Go?

That's 13 attacks by the religion of pieces (I call them that because they blow themselves, and us, into pieces) from 2025 to today. Why doesn't Mamdani cry over these? Because it's hard to play the race card when your own team is trying to slaughter Americans and take over the United States from the inside.



Townhall — It's Always Cute When Canada Thinks It Matters

America has a right to equal trade treatment, and it’s going to use its economic power to enforce it no matter how many high-pitched screams issue from our garbage foreign-policy establishment and the foreigners whose gravy train has been derailed.



Twitchy — N’Kiyla Jasmine Thomas Wins OK Dem Nod — Then Goes Viral for Video So Weird It Makes AOC Look Mature

It just goes to show, all the Democrats have lost their minds. It doesn't matter what their race, gender or nationality might be.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

House critters have two more days of Summer Recess — well, four, if you count the weekend — and then they'll be back at it.

White House What's Up

Here's what's on tap for President Trump's Thursday:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

10:30 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

1:30 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time — Oval Office

6:00 PM CDT — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Houston, Texas — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in Houston, Texas — Houston, Texas

— THE PRESIDENT participates in an RNC Engagement — Houston, Texas

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Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. Labor - Keith Sonderling (acting) — Sonderling toured NEXA's products lab in Hollywood, Florida, on Wednesday and touted the company's planned investment in local design and manufacturing operations in South Florida.

NEXA is investing $100 million to expand its local design and manufacturing operations — creating more high-tech job opportunities in South Florida.



Today, I toured its products lab and met with senior leadership to discuss preparing local workers with the skills to fill these… pic.twitter.com/AgBMz5Duki — Acting Secretary Keith Sonderling (@Sonderling47) August 26, 2026

Full Court Press...

Some interesting court rulings emerged on Wednesday, including:

✅ In League of Women Voters of Massachusetts v. Trump (mail-in ballots), Judge Indira Talwani GRANTS admin's motion for reconsideration and VACATES her Aug. 11 nationwide preliminary injunction against the USPS mail-ballot provisions.

(mail-in ballots), Judge Indira Talwani GRANTS admin's motion for reconsideration and VACATES her Aug. 11 nationwide preliminary injunction against the USPS mail-ballot provisions. ✅ In U.S. v. McIver (assault/impedement), 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals AFFIRMS lower court's denial of defendant's motion to dismiss; VACATES and remands as to Count 3.

(assault/impedement), 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals AFFIRMS lower court's denial of defendant's motion to dismiss; VACATES and remands as to Count 3. ✅ In Walz v. Abbott (extradition), Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. (Southern District of Texas) DENIES Minnesota's application for a temporary restraining order.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

We're awaiting the Supreme Court's more formal decision on the ballroom battle.

President Trump is heading to Ireland in mid-September.

MORNING MUSING

In case you've not seen the latest kerfuffle over Grandma's cooking, a mid-Missouri woman received a nastygram from the local health department because she's...serving breakfast to friends/family.

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Not commercially. Not for profit. For community.

Seems to me like health officials ought to have bigger fish to fry.

LIGHTER FARE

Ooph. I feel ya, buddy!

When you eat something at a friend's house and don't like the taste but try not to let on.... pic.twitter.com/hGkE9oqu70 — The Beach From Florida (@BeachFrmFL) August 26, 2026

Oh — and because yesterday was National Dog Day, I share with you a photo I call "Dog and Grand-Dog."

Happy National Dog Day!! (Dog and Grand-Dog) pic.twitter.com/08rLBea0bn — Susie Moore ⚾️🌻🐶 (@SmoosieQ) August 27, 2026

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