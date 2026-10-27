Democrats Can't Deal After Hyde-Smith Knocks It Out of the Park During Trump Mississippi Rally

Mark this down: If the energy and response to Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith's (R-MS) 11-minute speech at Monday's Trump rally in Corinth, Mississippi, is any indication of who will turn out to vote for her, Hyde-Smith will run away with her reelection bid.

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As I have said before with live political events, there is tremendous benefit in being in the room where it happens. While energy can sometimes be felt through the screen, the degree of that energy, not to mention the magnitude of that momentum, cannot; which is why you have media personalities and other talking heads there making efforts to expound upon it.

It was evident from the response in the packed Crossroads Arena that Hyde-Smith is beloved. When she took the stage, Mississippians responded and resonated with Hyde-Smith's obvious love of her state, her passion, and her sincerity. But when she really got going, they were locked in to her fierceness.

It is a fierceness that turned Hyde-Smith into a fighter for Mississippi and its values, values which she committed to protect.

The senator began:

When you sent me to Washington, D.C., [interruption by loud cheers and applause]... to the United States Senate, I told you then, that I would go up there, and I would never forget who I work for. Because I work for you, the Mississippians that I'm looking at right now, I work for you.

She told Mississippians that her U.S. Senate lapel pin, which gets her access through any door, "belongs to you, to get you there. You didn't send me there to take up space or just talk about getting things done. You sent me there, and you expected me to get things done."

Hyde-Smith not only gave honor to her fellow elected officials and detailed the policy wins during her term, but you could clearly tell where she was simply delivering information and where she was speaking with her full chest.

One of those full-chest moments was when she spoke about her pride in seeing the 2022 Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, which overturned Roe v. Wade. Hyde-Smith said, "That will always be one of the highlights in my career as a politician, as a woman, as a person, and as a mother."

And folks, there's something that I could not be prouder of since I have been serving in the United States Senate. Something... that is truly an amazing miracle and because of the praying people, Mississippi overturned Roe v. Wade.

Many in the arena stood, cheering and applauding.

And tonight, I've got someone very special with us. It was her bill, literally Mississippi legislation. Her bill, House representative Becky Currie turned Roe v. Wade, and she's right there. Becky, stand up.

State Rep. Becky Currie did stand, receiving the recognition she deserved. In 2018, Currie introduced the Gestational Age Act, which banned abortions in Mississippi at 15 weeks. It passed both state legislative chambers, and Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed it into law. The Center for Reproductive Rights sued to block the law. That lawsuit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, ended up in the Supreme Court. Currie helped to make history.

Hyde-Smith concluded:

Thank you for giving her that recognition. She introduced that bill in our state legislature and ultimately led to the historic victory. We can never thank her enough of the literally millions of babies that she has saved through that bill. Literally, millions of babies.

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So, having been in the room and seen the arena's response to this moment and Hyde-Smith's entire 11-minute speech, it is curious that the legacy media and social media decided to fixate on a moment wholly unrelated to her campaign remarks or that electric moment where she gave recognition to Becky Currie and Mississippi's pro-life heritage.

What was the moment that was pivotal to their narrative? When President Donald Trump called Hyde-Smith to the stage in the midst of his speech. But it wasn't just the mention of that moment, but the deceptive and negative framing.

This take made it sound as though Hyde-Smith did not want to share the stage with Trump, when she said early in her 11-minute speech that she had been active in this midterm blitz for three other campaign stops.

Hyde-Smith said:

I'm so grateful to have President Trump to come back to Mississippi. We've done four of these together, and I guarantee, tonight whill be the very best one.

Derp.

Republican Cindy Hyde Smith is trying to get off the stage quick-smart rather than be seen with Trump https://t.co/FQ4kfAqS7z — The Gulag (@WelcomeTheGulag) October 27, 2026

A week before the Corinth rally, Hyde-Smith appeared on local radio and expressed her great pleasure that the president had asked to come to Mississippi. So as they say in the South, that dog don't hunt.

President Donald Trump is coming to Mississippi! Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith joins Richard Cross to discuss the president’s upcoming visit to Corinth and the final stretch of the U.S. Senate race. https://t.co/o41UFS2vhj — SuperTalk Mississippi (@supertalk) October 25, 2026

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This particular take makes her shoutout to Trump seem inappropriate and obedient. From RSBN and other on-the-ground interview coverage, a majority of the Mississippians at that arena felt the same. How is her saying it with a full chest a humiliation ritual?

Cindy Hyde-Smith is a week from her own election and spent her two seconds at the mic asking if Trump is the best president in our lifetime. Holding office in today's GOP is one long humiliation ritual. https://t.co/IkfHzteMkr — Matt Royer (@royermattw) October 27, 2026

Hyde-Smith brought out the fighter in her speech, warning Mississippians that their values, their stand for life, and the progress made during the Trump administration are what is at stake.

And that's exactly what we're fighting to protect right now. I tell you, all of those liberals can come down here and they can make horrible claims against me, they can paint those spaces, put those horrible pictures up, say horrible things about me, but you know what? I've got something to tell them: Mississippi is not for sale! But the critical, critical thing that I want you to hear [from] me tonight: is we've got to all get out and vote. I cannot stress that enough. Endorsements don't win elections, votes wins elections.

Hyde-Smith ended:

"You kill a gnat with a sledgehammer, and you're about to meet my sledgehammer."

Which clearly explains why legacy media, and Hyde-Smith's opponent, Mississippi District Attorney Scott Colom (D), needed to reduce the power and the prominence of Hyde-Smith's remarks to a two-second clip that was barely relevant.

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Scott Colom has made his choice clear. Kamala Harris. Cory Booker. Pete Buttigieg. Elizabeth Warren. Some of the most radical, liberal, pro-abortion politicians in America. Their agenda is wrong for Mississippi, and it is dangerous for our country. Mississippi deserves a Senator who will stand for our values, not theirs. Vote Cindy Hyde-Smith on November 3! — Cindy Hyde-Smith (@cindyhydesmith) October 25, 2026

In that full speech, Mississippians saw and heard what Hyde-Smith stands for and will continue to stand for, and also what she will stand against. She has a record and reputation which Scott Colom does not hold and which will not stand up under any real scrutiny.

Here's the full 11-minute speech.

WATCH:

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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