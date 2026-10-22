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How It's Done: Here's How We Know Abdul El-Sayed Knows Mike Rogers Has Him on the Ropes

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Oct 22, 2026 12:39 PM
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How It's Done: Here's How We Know Abdul El-Sayed Knows Mike Rogers Has Him on the Ropes
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

On Wednesday night, the last debate between the two nominees in the Michigan Senate race was held, and I think it's safe to say that there was a clear winner: Mike Rogers.

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As we reported, the former GOP congressman mopped the floor with Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, with Rogers appearing "loose, relaxed, and the happy warrior ready to rumble," as my RedState colleague Jennifer Oliver O'Connell described. At the same time, El-Sayed "looked pasty and sweaty, as if he were fighting off some kind of bug — or maybe he was just feeling that fried chicken he ate the other night — and not in a good way." 

Whatever the case may be, Rogers flattened his opponent on issues like education, ICE, supporting law enforcement, and, most importantly, on loyalty to America and Michiganders like our sweet friend and colleague Thomas LaDuke:

"So, being bought off by the Muslim Brotherhood, having donors to his campaign from Hamas that support Hezbollah, is not a problem? If you are going to go to the United States Senate, we need to know: are you for America or are you for these terrorist groups overseas? You can grin, and you can smile, and you can talk real pretty, but I’m going to tell you what, that is a risk to our national security."

The moment was pretty epic. Watch:

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This has been a bruising campaign battle, to say the least, with El-Sayed at times bizarrely leaning in on his supposedly superior physical characteristics, at one point even seeming to suggest he'd love to beat up Rogers, who is 20 years older than him, on a football field.

Because of that, let's talk in language El-Sayed understands: He knows Mike Rogers has him on the ropes, and his reaction to what happened at the debate proves it:

I mean, here El-Sayed is, 12 days out from Election Day, trying to reinvent himself. Again. He's a capitalist (false). He's not a socialist, nor is he supported by the DSA (also false).

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Yeah. We know who El-Sayed really is. Mike Rogers knows who El-Sayed really is. And judging by the polls, an increasing number of Michigan voters know who El-Sayed really is, too. Will it be enough to defeat him on November 3? We'll find out soon enough.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | MIKE ROGERS | MICHIGAN | 2026 ELECTIONS | SOCIALISM
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