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El-Sayed Bumbles, Fumbles, Gaslights As He Tries to Convince Michiganders He Won't Defund the Police

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell Follow @asthegirlturns
Oct 22, 2026 6:00 AM
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El-Sayed Bumbles, Fumbles, Gaslights As He Tries to Convince Michiganders He Won't Defund the Police
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Democrat nominee for Michigan U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed squared off with Republican nominee and former Congressman Mike Rogers for a final debate before the November 3 election.

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As my RedState colleague Duke pregamed, the debate was a good one: especially for Mike Rogers. If looks were any indication, Rogers appeared loose, relaxed and the happy warrior ready to rumble. El-Sayed? He looked pasty and sweaty, as if he were fighting off some kind of bug — or maybe he was just feeling that fried chicken he ate the other night — and not in a good way. El-Sayed's delivery when he responded to questions sounded rushed, and he came off anxious and agitated. This screen grab from Townhall's Managing Editor Larry O'Connor says it all. It's almost as if El-Sayed would have preferred to be anywhere but on that debate stage.

Like Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, in his opening statement, El-Sayed glitched.

WATCH:

Guess his brain is having trouble keeping his lies straight. Rogers simply enjoyed the moment, as he should have. 

But El-Sayed did make it clear that he will work alongside law enforcement — unless that law enforcement is Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). El-Sayed stood 10-toes down on his claim that the agency needs to be abolished.

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WATCH

I believe that we don't need ICE. In fact, we can go back to INS, back to when we were a lot more safe and secure when it came to immigration. And then, we need to make sure we have a clear pathway to citizenship so that people can come here and take opportunities that are legal for them.

As is his wont, El-Sayed is speaking to facts of which he has no evidence. If the pre-2001 INS agency had been doing its job of vetting, enforcement, and communicating with the other three-letter law enforcement arms about the threats in our midst, 9/11 could have been prevented. There would have been no need for the formation of Homeland Security or ICE had 9/11 not occurred. But El-Sayed has ingested so much of the DSA Kool-Aid that he has no concept of United States history, let alone the American people's desire and commitment to protect our homeland and borders against experiencing the horror of that jihadist infiltration ever again, let alone the socialist destruction the DSA wants to usher in. So, El-Sayed should not be surprised if Americans are suspicious of someone wanting to attain national office for the sole purpose of injecting chaos and dismantling our constitutional republic. 

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Make no mistake: El-Sayed wants very badly to defund the police. He has zero interest in keeping American citizens safe. The only enforcement El-Sayed is interested in enacting is what keeps people under the thumb, not ones that help secure the blessings of liberty. 

Mike Rogers ably rebutted El-Sayed's bloviating, protestations and denials to the contrary.

WATCH:

El-Sayed recently declared once again that the police needed to be defunded.

LISTEN:

Others on social media have hung on to screen grabs of El-Sayed's posts calling for defunding the police. Here's just a few of those posts El-Sayed purged from his account thinking they would be gone forever. Like an elephant, the internet never forgets.

When asked in June about those deleted posts, El-Sayed instead wanted to envision a world of public safety. 

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And what "public safety" means to El-Sayed is more healthcare and counselors, and less guns.

WATCH:

So, which is it? Does El-Sayed support law enforcement or want to defund it? Will the real Abdul El-Sayed please stand up? 

Oh, wait: he already is.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ICE | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
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