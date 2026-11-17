Vice President JD Vance said Monday that friends have been asking him whether they should build a bunker or stock up on food and water. He's been telling them no ... but didn't wave the idea off entirely.

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"We do not see some crisis coming down, but you have to be prepared for everything," Vance told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after a stretch of high-profile outages.

"Should Americans be prepping for something here given what's just happened over the past two weeks?" .@VP: "We do not see some crisis coming down, but you have to be prepared for everything." https://t.co/na510SopEF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2026

That kind of questioning isn't random. It's based on some wild current events.

Last week, a hidden software bug took down Outlook and Microsoft 365 worldwide. On Friday, the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop after a router problem destabilized air traffic systems. Flights didn't resume until hours later, with roughly 12,462 flights canceled that day. On Monday, United Airlines delayed departing flights after its own system outage.

People are wondering what is going on.

"So far, none of the outages have been connected, and there has been no evidence that hackers are behind the issues," writes RedState editor Bob Hoge. "Nonetheless, it’s certainly been a startling set of apparent coincidences."

Ingraham asked whether Americans should be prepping for something, noting that countries like the U.K. and France have been urging citizens to keep days' worth of food and water on hand.

Vance said a lot of his friends had reached out with the same worry.

"Should we be preparing to build a bunker or to stock up on food and water?" he recalled them asking. "And my answer to that is no."

"I think a lot of what's being reported on is just basic good government, making sure that our military would be prepared, God forbid, if there was a crisis," Vance said. "But we don't see a crisis coming down the pike."

He credited President Trump with reinvesting in the United States so the country is better prepared.

"That doesn't mean crisis is around the corner," Vance said. "That just means you've got a government who's actually preparing for it."

The interview covered a lot more than the outages. RedState's Teri Christoph already reported that JD Vance promised that Iran won't be a “Forever War.”

He also went after Democrats for pretending they've been tough on China all along.

"Democrats have said a lot of absurd things in the last couple of years, but them pretending to be China hawks, I don't think any of the American people actually buy this," Vance said.

"Democrats have said a lot of absurd things in the last couple of years, but them pretending to be China hawks — I don't think any of the American people actually buy this," says @VP. "The way to be tough on China is not to saber-rattle... It's to reindustrialize." 🎯 https://t.co/gJbU11H8KS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2026

"The way to be tough on China is not to saber-rattle and start a war with the country, it's to reindustrialize the United States of America," added Vance.

"Chinese leverage over the United States of America, it doesn't come because they're better at saber-rattling than the United States of America, it comes because 40 years of bipartisan leadership allowed the PRC to control our industrial supply chain," he explained.

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"When another country controls your food, your medicine, your technology industry, that is how they control the United States of America."

That's a solid explanation. Democrats will no doubt call it xenophobic.

Ingraham also pressed him on Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman at the center of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital affairs. U.S. officials suspect Beijing recruited her to influence Nvidia's advanced chip sales. China has denied the allegation, and the Justice Department has not determined whether she was providing intelligence to Beijing.

.@VP: "I don't know, and he doesn't know, whether [Alice Huang] was a spy or not, but that actually is not the main issue. The main issue is we need to re-industrialize the country and protect our critical technology." https://t.co/L3QOUXWKkq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2026

Vance said the intelligence points in different directions, and that he and Trump still don't have a clear answer.

"I don't know, and he doesn't know, whether this woman was a spy or not, but that actually is not the main issue," he said. "The main issue is we need to reindustrialize the country and protect our critical technology and our critical infrastructure."

"And the only way to do that is to build more of it in the United States of America and prevent it from falling into the wrong hands."

Vance also addressed the prospect of running in 2028.

🚨BREAKING: @JDVance says he still hasn't decided on 2028 and that he'll figure it out next year: "I haven't made a decision. We'll figure it out sometime next year." Axios reported earlier today that insider sources say the Vice President is more likely than not to run in 2028. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 17, 2026

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"I haven't made a decision. We'll figure it out sometime next year," he said. "When I make a decision, Laura, I will be all in on whatever that decision is."

Axios actually reported Sunday that Vance's advisers think he's likely to run.

Meanwhile, the vice president also used the interview to push Congress on air traffic control after Friday's ground stop.

.@VP on the Administration's relentless push to secure the funding needed to fully modernize our archaic air traffic control system: "It needs to get fixed in a reconciliation in the lame-duck." https://t.co/MDZqBmOtm1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2026

"It needs to get fixed in a reconciliation in the lame-duck," Vance said.

He added that the country is still dealing with "50-year-old technology."

Guess who’s on record opposing a fix. The One Big Beautiful Bill included $12.5 billion to modernize the air traffic control system. It cleared the Senate without a single Democrat vote.

Scott Jennings explains the contrast.

"Trump & the GOP got $12.5b to modernize the air traffic control system," he wrote on X. "Dems block voted against it, & now seem less than eager to do more."

Trump & the GOP got $12.5b to modernize the air traffic control system. Dems block voted against it, & now seem less than eager to do more. Two parties & only one has taken any demonstrable steps to solve the problem. Pretty simple. https://t.co/AVpW2zByBX — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 17, 2026

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So the message to America is this: don't panic. Don't treat the last two weeks of oddities as leading up to a bigger potential catastrophe.

But don't get sloppy either. On China, on critical technology, or on an air traffic system that already failed once this month. The focus needs to be on finding solutions. Unfortunately, Mr. Vice President, once the Democrats seize control of Congress, they will offer no solutions. Only investigations against the administration and retribution against political opponents.

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