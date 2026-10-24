DOJ Looking Into Women's Sports Supporters in XX-XY Shirts Being Ejected From Portland Thorns Game

There was another women's sports controversy on Friday night, and now the government may be getting involved.

On Friday night, women's sports activists attended the Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) game in Portland, Oregon.

Advertisement

About 20 spectators were wearing XX-XY Athletics shirts that they revealed in the second half, and unfurled a "Save Women's Sports" banner. Among the spectators were activist Amy Sousa and political commentator Brandi Kruse.

Footage documented members of the group being struck with flagpoles carrying transgender flags, confronted with profanity and physically removed by security. Sousa told OutKick that she and other attendees filed police reports afterward. "We were attacked by fans. We were hit with flags," she said.

Even though they were the alleged victims, the security then removed the spectators.

Security restrained Brandi Kruse’s arm behind her back while escorting her through the stands. She questioned why members of the group were being removed.

The OutKick reporter covering the incident also had some trouble.

OutKick reporter Matt Calkins also had his phone knocked from his hand and beer poured on his neck while documenting the confrontation. A security guard pulled his credential from around his neck during an interview with Sousa, returning it seconds later.

Now the Department of Justice is looking into the matter of the ejection, according to Fox News Digital.

BREAKING: The US Department of Justice is reviewing the forceful ejection of fans wearing XX-XY t-shirts at Friday's Portland Thorns game. "The Justice Department is aware of these reports and will review the matter thoroughly. Where the facts and the law warrant action, the Department will not hesitate to act." A DOJ spokesperson also told me, "Based on what is known so far, the conduct described appears to raise viewpoint discrimination and First Amendment questions rather than sex discrimination. The Department is reviewing it." https://t.co/hDJ4AS61mI — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) October 24, 2026

"The Justice Department is aware of these reports and will review the matter thoroughly. Where the facts and the law warrant action, the Department will not hesitate to act," a department spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

A DOJ official separately said that the conduct might raise viewpoint discrimination and First Amendment questions, but they would have to review it.

Since this is a developing story, stay tuned.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.