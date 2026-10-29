Charles Barkley Posterizes LeBron James After His Clownish National Anthem Behavior

Say what you want about Charles Barkley, but he always makes it clear what's on his mind. At all times. No exceptions.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley set his sights on LeBron James. Particularly the self-proclaimed "King's" behavior during the national anthem.

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By now, you've most likely seen the footage. It took all of one game into the NBA season, straight from Los Angeles to Philadelphia, for LeBron to make an ass of himself.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player couldn't find the strength to show the national anthem's value by standing still for 90 seconds. Opting instead to practice his golf swing. In a very animated fashion, mind you.

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"When normal people in the arena were paying respect to the Stars & Stripes, a flag that symbolizes the sacrifices paid in blood for our freedom, LeBron showed us what he really cares about," wrote RedState's Kyle Becker.

Golf. That's what he cares about. Well, that and himself. LeD-bag is the ultimate narcissist.

President Trump wasn't impressed with the new 76ers star at all.

"I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!"

LeDork should. But he won't. To him, disrespecting the flag and those who died for it is a feature, not a bug.

Making strange bedfellows, Barkley, himself a former league MVP, which was tough because he played in the shadow of the actual greatest player in NBA history, agreed to a point.

While couching his comments by distancing himself from the President, Sir Charles said James' behavior was atrocious.

"I thought that was very disrespectful, practicing your golf swing in the middle of the anthem. I always stand for the anthem. I just think it’s important," Barkley said. "We live in the greatest country ever where you can always protest, but I think you have to be very careful with the anthem."

“[LeBron] was very disrespectful, but I don’t ever pay any attention to what President Trump says.” Charles Barkley reacts to LeBron practicing his golf swing during the national anthem and Donald Trump’s criticism. https://t.co/ZqMaVtcgLJ @TermineRadio | @JumpShot8 https://t.co/CxAUy9B4fV — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 28, 2026

Charles went on to explain that yes, people have a right to freedom of speech, but people also have the right to point out when some overpaid athlete is acting like a jackwagon.

"I look at it, I'm supporting the troops when I stand for the national anthem," Barkley added. "I'm standing there for free speech, so even though I believe in free speech, I think you have to be very careful with the anthem. I always stand for the anthem. I think it's important, and I think it's significant."

LeFraud thinks he's important. That he's significant.

By the way, LeBum also thinks he's the greatest player to step on the hardwood, but in reality, he wouldn't make any rational observer's top-10 list. Sure, he has four championship rings. Kobe Bryant had five, though. Michael Jordan has six. Bill Russell leads the way with 11.

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That's just for starters.

LePunk is currently tied for 27th on the list of NBA players with the most championships. Aside from the three just mentioned, consider Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Oscar Robertson, Julius Erving — Name one of those guys you’d take off the list and replace with James.

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham also defended the national anthem recently after it was revealed that both teams in the Finals are intentionally skipping it as some sort of pretend political protest.

"We have family members who have served. I’m going to show that support, and I’m going to give them love," she said, echoing Barkley. "I take a lot of pride in where I come from, and I’m proud to be an American citizen."

Cunningham is right. Barkley, who doesn't exactly lean to the right, is also correct. If LeFlop showed an ounce of respect for the country that made him a billionaire, he'd be a beloved figure in the sports world.

Instead, he'll always be the small-minded Jordan-and-Kobe wannabe who should learn to shut up and dribble.

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