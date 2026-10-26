The 'Myth' of Noncitizen Voting Strikes Again: 48 Foreign Nationals Charged

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged 48 foreign nationals with illegally registering to vote, casting ballots, or lying about their voting histories in U.S. elections, according to data reviewed by the Daily Wire. Some of these allegations involve the 2024 presidential election, so it's not ancient history we're talking about here.

Advertisement

Those being charged reside in red and blue states alike, including California, Pennsylvania, New York, Nevada, and Florida.

California, unsurprisingly, accounts for more than half of these cases. The DOJ announced last week that 28 green-card holders had been charged with election-related crimes as part of “Operation Protect the Vote.” Federal prosecutors say most of those being charged had cast illegally obtained ballots after fraudulently registering to vote.

“Every illegal vote cancels out the vote of a lawful American citizen,” Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter said of the California operation. “Today's charges show exactly what that refusal puts at risk.”

SCOOP: The Justice Department just charged 48 foreigners with illegally voting in American elections and registering to cast ballots, @realDailyWire is first to report.



The accused are located in Nevada, Pennsylvania, California, Florida, and New York. All but one of the accused… — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) October 26, 2026

Some of the allegations go back years.

For example, Guatemalan national Rony de Jesús Sicaja allegedly registered to vote in California back in 2017 and voted in the 2022 primary and 2024 general election. And Mexican national Camino Giles Jiménez is accused of having voted in three U.S. elections, the most recent one being the June 2026 primary.

On the other side of the country, prosecutors announced last Friday that nine noncitizens in Pennsylvania had been charged with illegally voting. U.S. Attorney Brian Miller said the cases matter because illegal voting “harms citizens by stealing the power of our votes.”

Nevada prosecutors announced another case on Friday, charging a foreign national with illegally voting in a federal election.

“If you are a noncitizen and you cast a ballot in our elections, you are committing a federal crime,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah said.

These most recent charges are part of a much larger election-integrity crackdown by the Trump DOJ ahead of the midterm elections. Earlier this month, the agency announced two separate groups of 16 election-related cases involving allegations ranging from noncitizen voting and fraudulent voter registration to false citizenship claims and voting multiple times.

So, yes, the thing that Democrats love to insist never happens keeps on happening. And with the midterms over a week away, the DOJ is making one thing abundantly clear: if you're not an American citizen, these elections are not for you.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.