Serial Noncitizen Voters Indicted: Some Illegally Cast Ballots for Decades

A federal grand jury in eastern North Carolina has indicted 10 noncitizens for illegally voting in the 2024 election after falsely claiming U.S. citizenship.

In short, that thing that never happens just happened again.

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The defendants in this case include one illegal alien and nine lawful permanent residents, all of whom face felony charges that carry up to five years in prison.

Several individuals registered to vote years earlier and cast ballots in multiple prior elections, in some cases spanning decades. The most egregious of these instances involved Robert Harold Corbett, a Canadian native who registered to vote in 1998, then proceeded to vote in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2016, 2024.

Federal agents arrested the defendants after the indictments. The cases were built on evidence from the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations. U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle underscored how serious the charges were at a press conference outside the federal courthouse in Raleigh.

“I am a citizen, I am a voter. You are citizens. You are voters. We — are imbued with our sacred, Constitutional right to vote. Secured by the blood of our patriot forefathers and current service members who sacrifice blood, time, and family to safeguard this birthright,” he said.

Press Conference for the USAO-EDNC Unveils Ten Federal Indictments Alleging Noncitizens Voted in the 2024 Election 🇺🇸 🫡⚖️👍 Read more at: https://t.co/UwEudNytNU "I am citizen, I am a voter. You are citizens. You are voters. We — are imbued with our sacred, Constitutional right to vote. Secured by the blood of our patriot forefathers and current servicemembers who sacrifice blood, time, and family to safeguard this birthright," said Ellis Boyle, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of N.C. — USAO_EDNC (@USAO_EDNC) October 19, 2026

Boyle also pointed out that illegal voting by noncitizens is not a victimless crime because it cancels out the ballots of lawful citizens. He warned that investigators will continue pursuing illegal voting.

"Every voting citizen is a victim every time," he explained. "These indictments should serve as a stark warning to anyone contemplating voting illegally in our 2026 election: we are watching, we will find you if you do it, and we will prosecute you.”

Earlier this year, Canadian citizen Denis Joseph Bouchard was convicted and sentenced to two months in prison. He had lived in the United States since the 1960s without ever becoming a citizen. He falsely claimed U.S. citizenship on voter registration forms and cast ballots in nine federal elections between 2004 and 2024.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina also previously charged James Darius Osborne, a 36-year-old Wilmington man serving supervised release for a child pornography conviction, with making false statements on voter registration forms and ballots while ineligible to vote. He allegedly cast ballots in the 2024 general election and the 2026 primary.

Felony Sex Offender Arrested on Federal Warrant for Illegally Voting in North Carolina Elections Read more at: https://t.co/F0fVMIvNZQ — USAO_EDNC (@USAO_EDNC) March 30, 2026

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"The right to vote is one of American citizens' most fundamental rights, and protecting our elections' integrity is a responsibility we take seriously," said acting ICE Director David J. Venturella.

"When people illegally cast ballots, they undermine the law and the trust Americans place in our democratic process. These arrests send the message that election laws are not optional, and those who violate them will be held accountable."

Democrats have repeatedly opposed stricter citizenship verification requirements for voter registration. In some progressive jurisdictions, they have supported or defended allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections. They also often dismiss prosecutions of noncitizen voting as insignificant or politically motivated.

Yet we constantly cover cases like this here at RedState.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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