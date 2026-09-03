‘Talk About Getting Gaslit’: Blanche Slams Hochul’s 9/11 ‘Defund the Police’ Attack As a Stunt

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) chose the week before 9/11 to accuse Donald Trump of defunding the police. It was a cute attempt at honoring Opposite Day, but Attorney General Todd Blanche wasn't about to entertain the con.

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Hochul, earlier this week, stood with Mayor Zohran Mamdani (communist Muslim) and claimed Washington was withholding $87 million in counterterrorism money — and betraying cops, firefighters, and the families of 9/11 victims.

"Donald Trump is defunding the police," she said at a press conference at her Midtown office.

"Another example of Donald Trump endangering public safety to yet again extract revenge on a blue state."

She and Mamdani repeatedly reminded reporters that their press conference was just "10 days away" from 9/11.

Donald Trump is defunding the police.



And if he refuses to release this counterterrorism funding, let’s be clear about what that means.



He’s betraying every family who lost a loved one on 9/11.



Every police officer who keeps us safe.



Every firefighter who puts their life on… pic.twitter.com/bnhhlefBRe — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 1, 2026

Blanche, speaking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, called the whole production what it is: gaslighting. Performance theater. Fiction.

“Talk about getting gaslit by a governor who has done nothing but try to fight us,” he said, arguing that Hochul and City Hall picked the week before the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to dress up a simple grant fight as a war on first responders.

"We will always support the police," added Blanche. "President Trump always has and always will, and they know it, so this was nothing but a publicity stunt, and the American citizens will reject it."

Hochul's comments are especially rich as she stands flanked by Mamdani, whose previous stances on the police are as follows:

They are "racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety."

They are a “wicked and corrupt” institution.

He explicitly demanded: “Defund it. Dismantle it.”

Oh, and by the way, Hochul has done everything in her power to limit local law enforcement throughout her state and handcuff ICE, which is doing everything in its power to keep New York City and New York State safe from criminal illegal aliens with bad intentions.

"It's like she's trying to write an article for The Onion," Blanche continued. "I mean, it's insane. She can't even believe what she's saying."

Nobody can. Or should.

.@AGToddBlanche: "Talk about getting gaslit... For them to come out at this point in time — ahead of the somber events coming forth next week ahead of 9/11 — and suggest that President Trump is defunding the police is laughable." https://t.co/xa0J0Dpom2 pic.twitter.com/jNRo3c4k5Y — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 2, 2026

Better than that, Blanche pointed out that Hochul is manufacturing a tall tale. New York says Washington still owes the money after last year’s Homeland Security Grant Program cuts. Blanche says they know better, explaining they haven't even spent what they already got.

The counterpoint is bolstered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

"Governor Hochul is manufacturing a funding crisis despite New York sitting on more than $300 million in UNSPENT federal homeland security funding," a FEMA spokesperson told CBS News. "For more than two decades, New York has received substantial federal homeland security funding."

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"In fact, they traditionally received allocations significantly ABOVE risk-based formulas, allowing them to rake in MORE and MORE money than other states," they continued.

"Instead of falsely accusing President Trump of defunding law enforcement, Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani should answer a much simpler question: why is New York and NYC demanding even more taxpayer money when it has failed to spend hundreds of millions of dollars already provided to protect its communities?"

In concert with the publicity stunt, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin was in New York the same week touting ICE arrests and attacking NY’s sanctuary limits. Sanctuary states don’t get to lecture Washington about “public safety” while pocketing unspent grants.

“I don’t think we should be sending one federal penny to sanctuary states and sanctuary cities,” Mullin said.

The reality is, New York is defunding itself. Uphold the law, protect American citizens, and the President would gladly send the money to help in the fight.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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