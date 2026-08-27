Soros-Backed Newspaper Just Got Caught Calling El-Sayed a Veteran: He’s Not

A George Soros-backed outfit intentionally designed to be mistaken for a local newspaper just mailed Michigan voters a headline calling Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) a veteran.

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He's as much a veteran as he is a doctor. Well, more on that last part in a minute.

The "Michigan Independent" sent out unsolicited mailers to voters celebrating El-Sayed's primary win and, according to the Washington Free Beacon, completely whiffed on the headline.

"El-Sayed — veteran, doctor, and former health official — is Democratic Senate pick," the header declares.

Missed it by that much.

A left-wing dark money network founded by the Democratic operative David Brock and bankrolled by the Democratic megadonor George Soros sent Michigan voters newspaper-like mailers falsely identifying Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed as a “veteran,” @CAndersonMO and… pic.twitter.com/3iu1L0nQHS — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 27, 2026

The far-left extremist has never served. His own campaign said he would never claim it.

Perhaps they deserve the benefit of the doubt here. Maybe they meant to write "vegan" instead of veteran. No, wait ... That's Talarico's shtick. Fortunately, the people who printed this atrocity have come up with a completely plausible explanation an excuse designed to mock voters' intelligence.

You see, it was just a typo.

"It was supposed to say that he was a 'veteran doctor and public health official,' ie, 'veteran' modifying those two terms," Joe Conason, president of the American Independent Foundation — the group behind the Michigan Independent and a $500,000 Open Society grant in 2022 — told the Beacon.

When questioned on whether or not referring to El-Sayed as a "veteran doctor" would even be accurate, Conason replied, "Well, he's been a physician for a long time."

I talked to the head of the Michigan Independent @JoeConason (who called from a New York number). He said the headline was meant to identify El-Sayed as a "veteran doctor" rather than "veteran, doctor."



When I asked whether that headline would be accurate, he said El-Sayed "has… https://t.co/u5ZoQ8Mqbc pic.twitter.com/A9A8ur3sh1 — Collin Anderson (@CAndersonMO) August 26, 2026

Embedded tweet concludes: ... been a physician for a long time," which is not true.

About that. Abdul might be a step above Bill Cosby, Dr. Pepper, and Jill Biden in physician experience, but that doesn't make him a doctor.

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Politico has reported that El-Sayed finished medical school and calls himself a physician, but he has never been licensed to practice medicine.

"Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for years has publicly said he’s a physician — but there’s overwhelming evidence that he’s had no experience as a licensed medical doctor," the outlet writes.

"Whether he's a physician or not, he's a doctor," Conason countered.

That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works.

To recap, the Soros-backed site pretending to be a source of news and information to voters looking to get informed on the facts referred to El-Sayed as four things in the span of 11 words — veteran, doctor, former health official, and the Democrat Senate nominee.

They lied about two of them.

That's a 50 percent accuracy rate. Even CNN thinks that's kind of ridiculous.

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