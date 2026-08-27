DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Soros-Backed Newspaper Just Got Caught Calling El-Sayed a Veteran: He’s Not

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Aug 27, 2026 12:12 PM
Advertisement
Soros-Backed Newspaper Just Got Caught Calling El-Sayed a Veteran: He’s Not
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A George Soros-backed outfit intentionally designed to be mistaken for a local newspaper just mailed Michigan voters a headline calling Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) a veteran.

Advertisement

He's as much a veteran as he is a doctor. Well, more on that last part in a minute.

The "Michigan Independent" sent out unsolicited mailers to voters celebrating El-Sayed's primary win and, according to the Washington Free Beacon, completely whiffed on the headline.

"El-Sayed — veteran, doctor, and former health official — is Democratic Senate pick," the header declares.

Missed it by that much. 

The far-left extremist has never served. His own campaign said he would never claim it. 

Perhaps they deserve the benefit of the doubt here. Maybe they meant to write "vegan" instead of veteran. No, wait ... That's Talarico's shtick. Fortunately, the people who printed this atrocity have come up with a completely plausible explanation an excuse designed to mock voters' intelligence.

Recommended
White House's Reply to the Lake America Revolt Is Going to Sting Rusty Weiss Trump Called It: X Uncovers Massive Chinese Bot Farm Targeting U.S. Data Centers Teri Christoph
Advertisement

You see, it was just a typo.

"It was supposed to say that he was a 'veteran doctor and public health official,' ie, 'veteran' modifying those two terms," Joe Conason, president of the American Independent Foundation — the group behind the Michigan Independent and a $500,000 Open Society grant in 2022 — told the Beacon.

When questioned on whether or not referring to El-Sayed as a "veteran doctor" would even be accurate, Conason replied, "Well, he's been a physician for a long time." 

Embedded tweet concludes: 

... been a physician for a long time," which is not true.

About that. Abdul might be a step above Bill Cosby, Dr. Pepper, and Jill Biden in physician experience, but that doesn't make him a doctor.

Advertisement

Politico has reported that El-Sayed finished medical school and calls himself a physician, but he has never been licensed to practice medicine. 

"Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for years has publicly said he’s a physician — but there’s overwhelming evidence that he’s had no experience as a licensed medical doctor," the outlet writes.

"Whether he's a physician or not, he's a doctor," Conason countered.

That's not how this works. That's not how any of this works.

To recap, the Soros-backed site pretending to be a source of news and information to voters looking to get informed on the facts referred to El-Sayed as four things in the span of 11 words — veteran, doctor, former health official, and the Democrat Senate nominee.

They lied about two of them.

That's a 50 percent accuracy rate. Even CNN thinks that's kind of ridiculous.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | FAKE NEWS | GEORGE SOROS | MICHIGAN | VETERANS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

White House's Reply to the Lake America Revolt Is Going to Sting

White House's Reply to the Lake America Revolt Is Going to Sting

Rusty Weiss
Trump Called It: X Uncovers Massive Chinese Bot Farm Targeting U.S. Data Centers

Trump Called It: X Uncovers Massive Chinese Bot Farm Targeting U.S. Data Centers

Teri Christoph
Mamdani's Tears Over Death of Meat Cleaver Murder Suspect Tell You Everything You Need to Know

Mamdani's Tears Over Death of Meat Cleaver Murder Suspect Tell You Everything You Need to Know

Bob Hoge

Trending on RedState Videos