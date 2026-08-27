Leftist Influencer Just Risked 20 Years After Bragging He Donated to Newly Designated Terror Group

A popular left-wing influencer was warned he could face a 20-year prison sentence after the State Department said he bragged about donating to a group Washington had just labeled a terrorist organization.

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Those of us who have had the displeasure of seeing the Krassenstein brothers on X know that neither of them is exactly the brightest of bulbs. Brian, however, may have stepped in it with his latest stunt.

On Wednesday, shortly after the United States designated Italy-based tech collective Autistici/Inventati (A/I) a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), Krassenstein urged his followers to send the group money, then posted — and quickly deleted — a two-word follow-up:

"Donated thanks."

Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson circulated a screenshot of the deleted post and reminded anyone watching that sending funds to an SDGT is a federal crime. And a very serious crime at that: punishable by up to two decades behind bars and a pretty substantial fine.

Why did @krassenstein tweet (and then delete) that he donated to a designated terrorist organization? https://t.co/7Lnhhgqjw7 pic.twitter.com/IhVhl89TmP — Dylan Johnson (@ASDylanJohnson) August 26, 2026

Officials said the A/I collective built encrypted hosting, email, chat, and anonymity tools used by violent Antifa cells and other far-left militants in the U.S. and Europe.

The government also accused A/I’s infrastructure of being used by networks tied to Hamas, Iran’s IRGC, Hezbollah, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

As such, Americans sending them money or other support is a very bad idea just on its surface. Now, according to Johnson, you toss in some legal ramifications and, well, Krassenstein is potentially in some hot water.

"Donating money to a specially designated global terrorist is a federal crime. You can be prosecuted and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and fined up to $1 million," Johnson wrote on X. "So, maybe talk to a lawyer before listening to this moron."

Donating money to a specially designated global terrorist is a federal crime.



You can be prosecuted and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and fined up to $1 million.



So, maybe talk to a lawyer before listening to this moron. https://t.co/n4J5RR0a0Y — Dylan Johnson (@ASDylanJohnson) August 26, 2026

I mean, honestly, consult just about anybody before listening to a Krassenstein. Following the influencer directly into possible legal peril is not advised. At all.

After the State Department official's warning, Krassenstein walked back his claims and said he hadn't donated after all. He pasted A/I’s self-description (which is some next-level propaganda for a terrorist organization) and asked whether they sounded like terrorists, or whether “the people banning them and intimidating those who support them are the terrorists.”

"(And) no, I didn't donate to them," he added. "I'm not falling into your trap now that it's official, but as soon as the designation is removed (which it will be), I will raise as much money as I (possibly) can for them. That's a promise."

Do you think his followers would pick up on the fact that, assuming what he is saying is true now, he lied to them, possibly convinced them to commit a federal crime, and then tucked his tail while leaving them to face the ramifications?

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Yeah, me neither.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in naming A/I as a far-left terror organization whose services are used by the most active and violent Antifa cells in the U.S. and abroad, said far-left terrorism “poses a profound threat to the United States and the broader West.”

"There will be no refuge for violent extremists who wage war on our civilization and plot to undermine law and order, destroy critical infrastructure, assault political opponents, or conspire to conceal their crimes from authorities," said Rubio. "We will use all the tools and authorities at our disposal to fight terrorism and protect our way of life from terrorist coercion."

Krassenstein is still unlikely to be the test case here. He probably never sent the money, didn’t understand the statute, and Washington got more value from using him as a warning. That doesn’t make him clever. It makes him lucky.

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