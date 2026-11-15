Bessent Blasts Iran for Death Threats and the Media for Doxing His Home

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been one of the principal people behind the effort to squeeze the Iranian regime.

With Operation Economic Outcast, he's put the regime into severe economic distress. That's made them rather unhappy with him, and reportedly there are "more than advanced" threats against him from Iran that have forced him to move onto a military base with his family for safety. As we've reported, he's not the only one facing threats who is on a military base — there are multiple Cabinet officials at this point.

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Bessent let loose on the regime over the weekend, declaring "F*** the Iranian leadership."

“I’m not going to be cowed by the death threats they have made against me,” Bessent declared during a Friday appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” confirming he had moved under Secret Service instructions. “What we’re doing is working,” he said, describing Iran as “a dangerous animal backed into a corner.” “Why am I going to be afraid when our brave military personnel are in the Gulf, President Trump constantly receives death threats?” he added. “The other cabinet members won’t be cowed either,” he added.

In an interview on Fox Business on Sunday with Larry Kudlow, Bessent laid out where they were with the effort against Iran. He said, "Their death threats tell me that everything I'm doing is working."

🚨 BREAKING: Sec. Scott Bessent just went full STRENGTH MODE after declaring "F THE IRANIAN LEADERSHIP" on national TV "Their death threats tell me that everything I'm doing is working." 🔥🔥 "If the Iranian regime loves their country? GREAT! They're STUCK there! Can't fly to London to see their family, Paris to see their girlfriends, Geneva to visit their money." Iran wants to k*ll him, he had to move, and he's not relenting! "This Cabinet is NOT gonna be deterred!" "They're already warning the people this is going to be a tough winter. They're not going to have enough gas in Iran because of their creaking infrastructure and all the money that the IRGC has stolen that they're going to have gas shortages for home heating!" Iran's own national gas chief warns of a shortfall of up to 400 MILLION cubic meters a day at peak winter demand Bessent's "Operation Economic Outcast" sanctions, together with the U.S. naval BLOCKADE, have been squeezing Iran since August The regime is officially panicking. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2026

He pointed out how Iran already is facing severe gas lines, and now they will have heating oil issues.

"If the Iranian regime loves their country? Great! They're stuck there. Can't fly to London to see their family, Paris to see their girlfriends, Geneva to visit their money," he asserted.

Bessent said part of the problem was that the leadership themselves are isolated a bit from the reality of how bad the country's situation is. "A lot of the leadership there are like rats in a sewer pipe," he said, explaining how they were hiding out in bunkers.

🚨 JUST IN: Iran wants to k*ll Scott Bessent — and he just responded with this



"A lot of the leadership there are like RATS in a SEWER PIPE."



🔥🔥🔥



Bessent moved out of his Georgetown home and onto a MILITARY BASE after the Iranian threats



The regime threatens and he's just… pic.twitter.com/3LVe4cYArC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2026

Bessent explained that the regime was projected to collapse 25 percent from March 2026 to March 2027, in one year. That impressed Kudlow as Bessent went further, comparing it to how the Soviet Union collapsed by 22 percent over a multi-year decline. Bessent declared Iran "one of the fastest collapses in history."

Bessent understandably didn't want to detail the threats against him from Iran, but obviously they were serious enough to have him move. He called out the media, whom he thought had helped to show the location of his former house.

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🚨 OMG. Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just dropped the NAME of the WSJ editor who doxxed his house online, letting Iran geo-locate him, forcing him to move



Q: Are there any direct Iranian attempts on your life?



BESSENT: "We're not gonna talk about that...EMMA TUCKER at the WSJ… pic.twitter.com/tMEcjDzlAM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2026

It's ridiculous that anyone would be identifying exactly where any of these officials live, especially given the threat level, and I don't just mean from the Iranian regime.

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