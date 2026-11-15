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Bessent Blasts Iran for Death Threats and the Media for Doxing His Home

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 15, 2026 2:05 PM
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Bessent Blasts Iran for Death Threats and the Media for Doxing His Home
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been one of the principal people behind the effort to squeeze the Iranian regime. 

With Operation Economic Outcast, he's put the regime into severe economic distress. That's made them rather unhappy with him, and reportedly there are "more than advanced" threats against him from Iran that have forced him to move onto a military base with his family for safety. As we've reported, he's not the only one facing threats who is on a military base — there are multiple Cabinet officials at this point. 

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Bessent let loose on the regime over the weekend, declaring "F*** the Iranian leadership."

“I’m not going to be cowed by the death threats they have made against me,” Bessent declared during a Friday appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” confirming he had moved under Secret Service instructions.

“What we’re doing is working,” he said, describing Iran as “a dangerous animal backed into a corner.”

“Why am I going to be afraid when our brave military personnel are in the Gulf, President Trump constantly receives death threats?” he added.

“The other cabinet members won’t be cowed either,” he added.

In an interview on Fox Business on Sunday with Larry Kudlow, Bessent laid out where they were with the effort against Iran. He said, "Their death threats tell me that everything I'm doing is working."

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He pointed out how Iran already is facing severe gas lines, and now they will have heating oil issues. 

"If the Iranian regime loves their country? Great! They're stuck there. Can't fly to London to see their family, Paris to see their girlfriends, Geneva to visit their money," he asserted. 

Bessent said part of the problem was that the leadership themselves are isolated a bit from the reality of how bad the country's situation is. "A lot of the leadership there are like rats in a sewer pipe," he said, explaining how they were hiding out in bunkers. 

Bessent explained that the regime was projected to collapse 25 percent from March 2026 to March 2027, in one year. That impressed Kudlow as Bessent went further, comparing it to how the Soviet Union collapsed by 22 percent over a multi-year decline. Bessent declared Iran "one of the fastest collapses in history." 

Bessent understandably didn't want to detail the threats against him from Iran, but obviously they were serious enough to have him move. He called out the media, whom he thought had helped to show the location of his former house.  

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It's ridiculous that anyone would be identifying exactly where any of these officials live, especially given the threat level, and I don't just mean from the Iranian regime. 

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News Topics IRAN | NATIONAL SECURITY | OPERATION ECONOMIC OUTCAST | SCOTT BESSENT
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