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Leftist Podcaster Explains the Unhinged Way He Got Back at Elon Musk

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 09, 2026 1:25 PM
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Leftist Podcaster Explains the Unhinged Way He Got Back at Elon Musk
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

We've reported on how unhinged some on the Left are about Tesla CEO and X owner, Elon Musk. 

One of those is marketing professor and podcaster Scott Galloway. In a recent podcast, he called Musk a "traitor to the West" and then spoke about the Rosenbergs, saying they had been "lined up against the wall," appearing to make a comparison. That caused an understandable backlash from people concerned about what he was implying. The Rosenbergs were executed by the electric chair for espionage. Not only hasn't Elon committed espionage, but he's probably done more to help America than most other people, certainly more than Galloway. 

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However, apparently Galloway didn't learn from the backlash. He was at it again with a comment about Musk that showed how unhinged he is. He explained what he did with his Tesla when he said Elon started "sh**posting" him on Twitter. 

Warning for graphic language: 

"So I sold it, not before taking a giant dump in the passenger seat. True story," he said. "Not good for resale value." 

Swisher quickly tries to get off that subject: "On that note..." 

How crazy is that? Imagine thinking, saying that in public too, and not realizing how off that is. That just makes him look unhinged, and yes, it hurts the resale value of the car — for him, not Elon. Does Galloway realize that kind of action doesn't hurt Elon in the least? Elon and/or his company already got his money when he bought the car. It doesn't hurt Elon in the slightest; it just makes Galloway look nuts. 

Plus, if someone who bought it realized that, imagine what they would think of Galloway. Not anything good. And it's not being respectful to the buyer. Now, if that person didn't know, he will find out. 

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Whether it's a "true story" or not, it's wild that he even thinks that way. 

But this is the Left and how they think — why would anyone listen to people like this or think anything they have to say is worthwhile? 

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News Topics ELON MUSK | MEDIA BIAS | TESLA
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