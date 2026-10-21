Hot Takes: Abdul El-Sayed Beclowns Himself While Playing in the Faces of Black Voters

Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed just keeps stepping in it with Black voters, and a Saturday visit from Hopeless-Changeling former President Barack Obama in order to get the po' Black Michiganders in line is not going to help.

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El-Sayed's latest move to rally the Black vote ahead of November 3 was to do a Black voter outreach video with the owner of The Root, Ashley Allison. El-Sayed is trying to get the Detroit-sector vote, but where does he decide to tape this? A restaurant called Busboys and Poets in Washington, D.C.

Tone deaf, much? How many Soul Food or ethnic restaurants in Detroit could have used that type of boost from the campaign? That was the second Epic fail. The first was the fact that he feels the need to pander to a community that overwhelmingly voted for his primary opponent, Haley Stevens (MI-11). Many are actively moving into the camp of El-Sayed's Republican opponent Mike Rogers. Others will just give him the middle finger and leave the space blank or sit it out entirely. The animus between Middle Easterners and Blacks runs deeper than many politicos want to acknowledge, so they'd rather minimize it — to their own peril.

In other words, if you're running to catch up, you've already lost. In terms of Black voters, El-Sayed is not gaining ground, which is why the bat signal went up and Obama is swooping in.

This clip from that 29-minute interview is what has been lighting up the internet. Not just because it is truly epic, but because of the deserved ratios it is receiving. Allison and El-Sayed order their food, and El-Sayed chooses a certain Black-aligned food item because reasons.

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Abdul El-Sayed does a black voter outreach video and decides to order fried chicken: https://t.co/HS0T39lK0s — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 20, 2026

How pedestrian is that? And is that fried chicken even Halal? Inquiring minds want to know.

Abdul El Sayed making a YouTube video trying to get the black vote by having dinner with a black woman and ordering fried chicken was hilarious. What a scumbag. — Prello (@DPrello) October 21, 2026

But it gets worse, if you can believe it. Here are more points of mockery once Allison and El-Sayed dig into their food.

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No, Abdul, you're being judged because you're a pandering idiot — but eating finger food with a knife and fork doesn't make you any more relatable either.

Educator, commentator, and satirist Frank McCormick nails it again, and we're here for it.

“Laaaawd have MERCY! My stomach’s preachin’ and the congregation’s hollerin’ AMEN! Bring them chitlins, collard greens, and rib tips, and don’t come tiptoein’ in here with no little saucer! Pour that grape soda till the ice begs for mercy. Honey, loosen my suspenders and alert the deacon! I’m fixin’ to put this supper outta business!” — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) October 21, 2026

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“Laaaawd have MERCY! My stomach’s preachin’ and the congregation’s hollerin’ AMEN! Bring them chitlins, collard greens, and rib tips, and don’t come tiptoein’ in here with no little saucer! Pour that grape soda till the ice begs for mercy. Honey, loosen my suspenders and alert the deacon! I’m fixin’ to put this supper outta business!”

Radio host Josh Bernstein calls it like he sees it; El-Sayed tried the same manufactured garbage with Michigan's Jewish communities, who are also not falling for it.

ATTN BLACK VOTERS IN MICHIGAN 🚨🚨🚨 @AbdulElSayed just went to a black restaurant and ordered the FRIED CHICKEN 🍗 🐔 Not sure this racist pig washed it down with a grape soda and had a slice of watermelon for dessert but I certainly wouldn't put it past him... My only question is does he also carry hot sauce in his purse, too??? #AbdulElSayed #FriedChicken — @Realjbushow (The Real Josh Bernstein) (@Realjbushow) October 20, 2026

ATTN BLACK VOTERS IN MICHIGAN 🚨🚨🚨 @AbdulElSayed just went to a black restaurant and ordered the FRIED CHICKEN 🍗 🐔 Not sure this racist pig washed it down with a grape soda and had a slice of watermelon for dessert but I certainly wouldn't put it past him... My only question is does he also carry hot sauce in his purse, too???

The campaign clipped another segment of this interview, where El-Sayed claims that he's not like the other Abduls that Blacks encounter, so just give him a chance.

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Abdul El-Sayed to black voters: I am not like your "gas station Abdul" who hates blacks, catcalls women This reeks of desperation https://t.co/HfzrKViid9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2026

Or like this segment with TMZ DC, where El-Sayed trolls a gas station (also in D.C. — whut?!) to buy spicy Doritos and Gatorade. It goes as expected.

BREAKING: Abdul El-Sayed panders to black voters with fried chicken, gas station snacks, and claims he’s not like other “Abduls” who are racist toward them. — Jack (@jackunheard) October 20, 2026

Right....

El-Sayed decided to showcase his close affinity to Black people by eating chips and drinking Gatorade with white liberals at a gas station. Join him this weekend in Detroit where he'll present Obama with watermelon, fried chicken and malt liquor as reparations for the Arab slave trade. — O'Toole (@TruthOToole) October 15, 2026

El-Sayed decided to showcase his close affinity to Black people by eating chips and drinking Gatorade with white liberals at a gas station. Join him this weekend in Detroit where he'll present Obama with watermelon, fried chicken and malt liquor as reparations for the Arab slave trade.

No doubt the Lightbringer Obama will offer up his same tired Black preacher accent and schtick to add to this pandering by the El-Sayed campaign, but it may not help. As one former Obama voter and Michigan Democrat tells it, "We are no longer just voting according to parties, but we are voting according to policy and plans." Naura Evans has since moved over to the Rogers camp because El-Sayed has no plans: except Medicare for All. Ain't nobody got time for that!

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Michigan teacher and former Obama voter Naura Evans is supporting @MikeRogersForMI for Senate. Evans says Democrats have taken the Black vote for granted. "We are no longer just voting according to parties, but we are voting according to policy and plans." https://t.co/u1ezHQxMji — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) October 21, 2026

RedState will zealously cover the El-Sayed/Obama Saturday rally anyway, if for nothing else than to mock what promises to be awkward moments between El-Sayed and Obama where they pretend to actually like each other.

The popcorn will be popped and served up hot.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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