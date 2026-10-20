High-Ranking Republican Calls Out What She Sees As the Dems' New Base, and She Is Probably Right

Well, it must be campaign season here in the good old state of Michigan, being that I'm back at the keyboard typing up what is going on in my home state.

We are currently on day 14 until the election, and though it is getting a bit tense here in the Great Lakes State, I'm all for it.

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This election will decide important seats, starting with the United States Senate seat, which is currently held by soon-to-be retiring Democrat Sen. Gary Peters. There are also the soon-to-be former Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seat, and picks for all of Michigan's congressional seats, and it goes on and on. That is truly a lot on the plate, and Michigan must follow in the footsteps of what we did in 2024 when we voted for Donald Trump.

As I get my sea legs under me, I have offered these articles to set me on the straight and narrow recently. See: Why Michigan's Senate Race Matters So Much to the GOP's Fight to Keep Its Majority and MI Senate Hopeful Abdul El-Sayed Wants Us to Forget About Relative Being Named on Terror Watch List for more.

As I mentioned in my prior article, I'm a bit stunned that Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is doing as well as he is, and that does concern me a bit.

Yet I'm still hopeful.

When I say that to people outside the state, they look at me kind of confused and mention something about Dearborn or Detroit. I can't tell you that Michigan, no doubt, is more of a blue state, and I've said it here repeatedly, but Trump won here in 2024 by close to 80,000 votes statewide. Check it, he did.

I'm not on board yet with calling my home state purple because there is still a lot to do, but I will take baby steps all the way to the voting booth to win if I have to.

As I previously wrote:

El-Sayed has possibly spooked the Democrats a bit about some of his beliefs and what he would support in Congress. That is not idle speculation; that is actual conversation occurring right now in the state amongst people who are supposed to be his supporters.

El-Sayed has taken a lot of the coverage because the U.S. Senate race actually hinges on how many nominees from the Republican Party can win nationwide in a couple of weeks. I know that I have taken some criticism from people who read about the state of Michigan, and that comes with the territory of being an opinion writer at RedState, and I’m good with that.

However, I did happen to see some criticism from my former congressperson, who has a high ranking in the current GOP leadership in the House of Representatives. Of course, she was not talking about me personally, but I still thought about it and said, you know, I should actually mention this after I read her comments.

GOP Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (MI-09) dropped this bomb last night on a Fox News town hall hosted by Sean Hannity, and while I laughed, she was absolutely right.

Yes, I can laugh while crying.

At the close of Hannity’s town hall, Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., the House GOP conference chair, accused Democrats of hiding their true character. "I don’t even call them Democrats anymore; it’s the Communist Party," McClain said. "They want to pack the Supreme Court, they want to abolish the police, they want to let people out of prisons."

She is right.

She is campaigning with Rep. John James (MI-10), Michigan's GOP gubernatorial nominee, and she was able to break down what the Democrats, particularly in this state, have become.

More like communists.

They don't think they are; yet they believe that they are owed more than they actually are currently or will be receiving, and that the long-term future of the state and/or the country is not really a huge concern to them.

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They are not necessarily evil; it's just commonplace thinking in a long-term blue state like Michigan that people are told they are due something long before they think they should or are supposed to actually receive it.

James would be a VAST improvement over Gretch and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the Democrat nominee who is running to replace her.

Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers, a former congressman and FBI agent, would be a whole lot better than who the Democrats nominated in hopes of sending to Washington, D.C., and that is the truth.

Now, those of us who are Michiganders have to elect the people who would be eons better than the ones that the Democrats have chosen.

Let's hope (pray) we get it right.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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