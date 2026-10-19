Bomb Threats Against Schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland, Official Points to 'Islamist' Link

We're seeing a lot of rioting and looting going on now in France and Italy.

Now, as if things weren't crazy enough already, there are reports of bomb threats in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

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Police in Northern Ireland and Scotland are investigating.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stated that up to 300 schools had reported receiving the same emailed message which contained a generalised threat and originated from outside the UK. "It is believed similar emails have been received by some schools across UK," they added.

Northern Ireland Education Minister Paul Givan told reporters, "At this stage the advice to schools is that we're not treating this as a viable threat, but it has clearly caused huge alarm." He said that the threat said there were devices in those school settings. Guess who the threat appears to be from, according to Givan? BREAKING | Bomb threat to NI schools ‘not viable’ says Education Minister as some pupils evacuated. Read more: https://t.co/Vqy2LHpjeH https://t.co/CTwF2HVzkY — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) October 19, 2026

"It would appear to me (to be) from Islamists threatening that Sharia law will be brought into our country and that there is viable devices within those school settings and it was signed off 'Allah Akbar'," Givan added. He condemned the disruption caused to young people's education, after a number of schools closed after receiving the threat through formal communication channels. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it was conducting "urgent inquiries" and was liaising with affected schools.

Scottish police said "threatening messages" had also been sent to "a number of schools across Scotland." "These are being treated as a hoax and officers are investigating," they added.

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