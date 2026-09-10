Talarico Posts About 'Republican Leaders' Who Are Supporting Him - It Just Might Make You Laugh

Democrat Texas Senate nominee James Talarico is trying to convince people that he isn't weird and doesn't have radical policies, that somehow, if he recasts himself, he's a tolerable moderate. It's Texas, so that's going to be a challenge.

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But Talarico has now tried what one might call the "Liz Cheney gambit." Remember when Kamala Harris pulled in Cheney to say, "Look, even Republicans are supporting me"? Except when you have people like Cheney, who was roundly rejected by Republican voters in Wyoming and was not liked on the left, it tends not to go very well.

Talarico has posted a list of "Republican leaders" who are supporting him. Except all we have to do is look at one person on the list to know there's a small problem.

BREAKING: 20+ Republican leaders just endorsed our campaign for US Senate.



We’re bringing Texans together onto one team to take power back for working people.



Because the real fight in this country isn't left versus right — it's top versus bottom. pic.twitter.com/1tI3hStJId — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 10, 2026

Notice virtually every person on that list is a "former," with the exception of a current Mayor. One guy was a member of Congress about 50 years ago. "Leaders."

Then, too, you know how much the list is worth when it has Adam Kinzinger on it. Calling him a "Republican leader" is pretty silly at this point. He supported Kamala Harris and Democrat Texas Senate candidate Collin Allred in 2024. Not only don't Republicans regard him as one of their "leaders," they laugh at him. So putting him on such a list just makes it funny. Plus, he was from Illinois. So not a "leader" ever in Texas.

So I could pretty much stop right there and know the list is worthless. But let's note a couple of the others. Two former members of Congress, Alan Steelman, who was in Congress in the 70s, and Steve Bartlett, who was in Congress 35 years ago, endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. Steelman also endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024.

Alan Steelman! that's a blast from the past. Represented Texas in the House from 73-77. Also endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president. https://t.co/NBn73ucImT — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 10, 2026

So, sorry, not buying this game of "Republicans" supporting Talarico. We've seen this move before.

If you're supporting Kamala Harris or Talarico, you are not supporting "conservative" policies in any sense of the word.

Of course, Talarico isn't telling you any of that history.

Not only does this make him look ridiculous to the folks on the right, it makes him look bad to the people who might support him on the left, because it looks like he might be associating too much with people on the right. He's already looking weak to them because he's telling us now he doesn't believe in so many of the things he said in the past. Plus, that's not convincing people on the right. That just makes people think he's saying whatever he thinks he needs to, to get elected. Not exactly a good look.

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Meanwhile, he's so weird. President Donald Trump had some fun pointing out his issues at the Republican convention, but also noting how bad he would be for Texas with his radical views.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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