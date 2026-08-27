Huge Deal in Process With Venezuela That Could Ensure Our Energy Security

We reported earlier on 14 recent wins that are going to help the country, from immigration actions to economic actions.

But now there's a new report from two U.S. officials about a deal that's in the offing.

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"Calling this deal huge would be an understatement," one of the officials said. "It is massive."

The Trump administration is in talks with Venezuela's interim government about taking an ownership stake in the South American country's enormous oil resources, two U.S. officials tell Axios. Why it matters: The historic deal would more than double U.S. oil reserves by drawing from a country that has the world's largest proven reserves.

They're still working out the details, but the deal pertains to more than a dozen productive oil fields which have "90 billion barrels of proven reserves."

The fields in question, which have 90 billion barrels of proven reserves, used to be controlled by former Venezuelan insiders — including some who've been indicted — as well as interests once controlled by China, the official said. In return for giving the U.S. an ownership stake, Venezuela's government would benefit from private companies, including American firms, developing the fields and returning more oil revenue to that country.

So not only are we getting the oil, but taking it from the radical leftists. Nice.

How important is this?

The Venezuelan oil deal would be a legacy-defining moment for President Trump, who has made U.S. energy security and dominance in the Western Hemisphere pillars of his so-called "Donroe Doctrine." "President Trump is close to securing America's energy future for generations to come, not just in the U.S. but in the hemisphere," a second official said.

The Venezuela move by Trump not only turned a hostile country into a more compliant neighbor and cut out China's influence there, but now this deal could help guarantee our energy freedom. All the issues we see regarding foreign oil could go away, at least in terms of our own energy security, if they are able to lock this down.

The talks are being handled by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, so we know they're in good hands. He's talking with their interim head of government, Delcy Rodriguez.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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