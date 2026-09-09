Contributor
Ben Smith
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Yup... the hubris. 

Contributor
Jennifer Oliver O'Connell

The beauty part is that Piker will not shut his mouth. Only helps us.

Contributor
Ben Smith

That is at least the second time they have played Piker saying he hates America.

Contributor
Jennifer Oliver O'Connell
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

The beauty part is that Piker will not shut his mouth. Only helps us.

Contributor
Ben Smith

That is at least the second time they have played Piker saying he hates America.

Contributor
Ben Smith
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

That is at least the second time they have played Piker saying he hates America.

Contributor
Becky Noble
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

YES!!

Contributor
Jennifer Van Laar

THIS!

Contributor
Ward Clark

Oh, the DSA doesn't want to abolish prisons. They just want to change who is in the cells.

Contributor
Jennifer Van Laar
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

THIS!

Contributor
Ward Clark

Oh, the DSA doesn't want to abolish prisons. They just want to change who is in the cells.

Contributor
Jennifer Oliver O'Connell
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Bingo!

Contributor
Ward Clark

Oh, the DSA doesn't want to abolish prisons. They just want to change who is in the cells.

Contributor
Ben Smith
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Keep up the Hasan Piker links!

👍 1
Contributor
Becky Noble
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Yep. Good move.

Contributor
Jennifer Van Laar

Yes! Link Ossoff to Piker and DSA.

Contributor
Ward Clark
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Oh, the DSA doesn't want to abolish prisons. They just want to change who is in the cells.

👍 2
Contributor
Jennifer Van Laar
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Yes! Link Ossoff to Piker and DSA.

Contributor
Jennifer Oliver O'Connell
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Okay, Rogers needs to do more of this more often.

Contributor
Jennifer Van Laar
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Of course... but they'll keep on it. It's disgusting.

Contributor
Jennifer Oliver O'Connell

Like, they haven't done that already?!

Contributor
Jennifer Van Laar

Cue leftists claiming that Republicans are "politicizing" Laken Riley's murder.

Contributor
Jennifer Oliver O'Connell
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Like, they haven't done that already?!

Contributor
Jennifer Van Laar

Cue leftists claiming that Republicans are "politicizing" Laken Riley's murder.

Contributor
Jennifer Van Laar
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Cue leftists claiming that Republicans are "politicizing" Laken Riley's murder.

👍 2
Contributor
Ben Smith
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Fair point.

Contributor
Ward Clark

Anger? Rage.

Contributor
Ben Smith

The anger in Rep. Collins' voice...

Contributor
Ward Clark
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Anger? Rage.

Contributor
Ben Smith

The anger in Rep. Collins' voice...

Contributor
Ben Smith
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

The anger in Rep. Collins' voice...

Contributor
Jennifer Oliver O'Connell
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Nice programming segue. This is going to go well for Mike Rogers in terms of the poll.

Contributor
Teri Christoph
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

"Democrats are incapable of being human." Laken Riley's mom nails it. 

👍 2
Contributor
Ben Smith
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

I am watching on YouTube #millennials 

Contributor
Jennifer Van Laar

I'm watching on CSPAN but there's also an embedded video right here on the page ;)

Contributor
Becky Noble

Are you guys watching somewhere other than Fox? Too much commentary

Contributor
Becky Noble
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Cool! Thanks Jennifer!

Contributor
Jennifer Oliver O'Connell
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

No, they did not. Mike Rogers needs to take advantage of that.

Contributor
Teri Christoph

Ossoff and Warnock never once reached out to Laken's family. 

Contributor
Jennifer Oliver O'Connell

This reminder of Laken Riley is a tear jerker. 

Contributor
Jennifer Van Laar
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Unforgivable.

Contributor
Teri Christoph

Ossoff and Warnock never once reached out to Laken's family. 

Contributor
Jennifer Oliver O'Connell

This reminder of Laken Riley is a tear jerker. 

Contributor
Jennifer Van Laar
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

I'm watching on CSPAN but there's also an embedded video right here on the page ;)

Contributor
Becky Noble

Are you guys watching somewhere other than Fox? Too much commentary

Contributor
Ben Smith
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

The tribute is utterly heartbreaking.

Contributor
Teri Christoph
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Ossoff and Warnock never once reached out to Laken's family. 

Contributor
Jennifer Oliver O'Connell

This reminder of Laken Riley is a tear jerker. 

Contributor
Jennifer Oliver O'Connell
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

On the Live Blog article on our RS page. Posted on top.

Contributor
Becky Noble

Are you guys watching somewhere other than Fox? Too much commentary

Contributor
Becky Noble
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

Are you guys watching somewhere other than Fox? Too much commentary

Contributor
Jennifer Oliver O'Connell
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

This reminder of Laken Riley is a tear jerker. 

Contributor
Robert A. Hahn
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
😡
Link Copied

USA -> DSA... Great line

👍 1

The event hasn't started yet

Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments