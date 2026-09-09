Yup... the hubris.
The beauty part is that Piker will not shut his mouth. Only helps us.
That is at least the second time they have played Piker saying he hates America.
YES!!
Keep up the Hasan Piker links!
Oh, the DSA doesn't want to abolish prisons. They just want to change who is in the cells.
Yes! Link Ossoff to Piker and DSA.
Okay, Rogers needs to do more of this more often.
Of course... but they'll keep on it. It's disgusting.
Like, they haven't done that already?!
Cue leftists claiming that Republicans are "politicizing" Laken Riley's murder.
The anger in Rep. Collins' voice...
Nice programming segue. This is going to go well for Mike Rogers in terms of the poll.
"Democrats are incapable of being human." Laken Riley's mom nails it.
I am watching on YouTube #millennials
Cool! Thanks Jennifer!
No, they did not. Mike Rogers needs to take advantage of that.
Unforgivable.
I'm watching on CSPAN but there's also an embedded video right here on the page ;)
The tribute is utterly heartbreaking.
Ossoff and Warnock never once reached out to Laken's family.
On the Live Blog article on our RS page. Posted on top.
Are you guys watching somewhere other than Fox? Too much commentary
This reminder of Laken Riley is a tear jerker.
USA -> DSA... Great line