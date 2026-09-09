House Nominee Mike LiPetri Lights Up RNC Midterm Convention Stage With a Pithy, yet Powerful Speech

Former New York State Assemblyman Mike LiPetri is one of the rising GOP stars featured on Night 1 of the RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas. LiPetri is running to try to unseat Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-03), and LiPetri lit up the arena, providing a foretaste of what could be in store if he were to be elected by the people of New York.

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Like GOP Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26), LiPetri energetically took the stage at the convention and declared he was "thrilled to be here tonight with American Patriots from every walk of life."

You see, I was born and raised in a middle class Italian-American family on Long Island. Like most of you, I don't come from a political family. And like all of you, I believe our nation raises the very best. The smartest, and the strongest, and that we never apologize for it. I believe our future is bright, but only if We The People have the courage to stand up and fight for it.

LiPetri hit the right tone and found his stride as he reminded the audience what a difference two years and a new president make.

Just two years ago... think about this ladies and gentlemen, just two years ago the American people witnessed the destruction Democrats unleased in our country with millions of illegal aliens flooding our border, and inflation reaching over nine percent. But the American people, the American people fought back and we sent President Donald J. Trump back to the White House. And ever since he has been fighting for you, for me, for all of us!

As a former conservative state representative from a deep blue state like New York, LiPetri detailed just what a difference the One Big Beautiful Law has made for the people of his state.

He secured the largest tax cut in American history with No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and No Tax on Social Security. All of this, all of this translates to one thing: more money in the pockets of American families. More money for my union friends in Steam Fitters Local 638 and Operating Engineers Local 138. More money for our great law enforcement officers who work overtime to make my hometown of Nassau County the safest county in America. And more money to help New Yorkers stay in the state they love. In New York, this legislation means $4,000 dollars more in people's paychecks just this year.

WATCH:

New York's @TheMikeLiPetri on how Republicans are fighting for YOU:



✅NO TAX ON TIPS

✅NO TAX ON OVERTIME &

✅NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY!



"All of this translates to one thing: more money in the pockets of American families." pic.twitter.com/VTICuaVLlm — NRCC (@NRCC) September 10, 2026

LiPetri then drew the contrast: Not one Democrat voted for the One Big Beautiful Law. They will not vote for anything that enriches the American people and limits their control.

LiPetri continued to draw that bright line:

And yet, every Democrat voted against that. And what else did they vote against? A ban on Congressional stock trading. Because they want the rules to help insiders get rich, not you. The Democrats also want to protect illegal immigrant drug dealers and murderers from deportations. While Republicans are fighting to keep your neighborhoods safe. Did you know the homicide rate is now at the lowest level since 1900? President Trump and Republican leadership did that. And this issue isn't just violent crime, of course, but fraud. Republicans want to prosecute fraudsters. While Democrats put their heads in the sand, and their friends line their pockets.

LiPetri produced his first great takeaway line: "In other words, Republicans are fighting to make America SANE Again." This received lots of cheers. LiPetri concluded his speech with his second great takeaway:

As a New York State Assemblyman, I fought back against this Leftist insanity, and now, I'm taking that fight to Washington. So, let it be known... let it known: While the Democrats Choose the DSA, we Republicans Choose the USA! The Republican Party is the party of common sense over chaos, hard work over handouts, we are the party that 100 percent backs the Blue. And we are the party that will always remind the world that in this country there is only room for one flag, one allegiance, and one great American comeback. God Bless you, and God Bless America!

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A star is born, and hopefully the people of New York's 3rd Congressional District will vote to get him into office.

Here's his full speech.

WATCH:

House Candidate Mike LiPetri Looks to Cut Out Corrupt Members of Congress - 09/09/26 pic.twitter.com/D4jyzCisVb — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 9, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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