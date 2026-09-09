New Air Force 1 Deploys Emergency Slide Before Trump's Dallas Visit — His Texas Trip Was 'Delayed'

America is a bit on edge prior to President Trump’s visit to Dallas for the GOP’s Midterm Convention (check out RedState’s stellar coverage here!)

Before departing to Dallas, Texas (and we don’t need to remind everyone about the political significance of that city), the new Air Force One deployed its “emergency slide.”

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Nothing to be alarmed about. President Trump was on Marine One at the time.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump lied about the Qatari AF1 again.



Today, after Marine One landed, military personnel accidentally triggered the emergency slide, forcing Trump to stay on the tarmac for 22 minutes while he was on his way to Dallas, Texas.



We collected footage from many angles.… pic.twitter.com/nGtEtTBR29 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 10, 2026

Trump remained aboard Marine One for roughly 15 to 20 minutes while Air Force personnel worked around the aircraft. The older blue-and-white presidential jet was also moved onto the tarmac nearby as a possible backup.

Trump eventually stepped off Marine One and walked over to reporters, where he downplayed concerns about the unusual scene.

Reporters rushed to him on the tarmac to find out what happened. President Trump informed the reporters that the slide was merely being tested.

President Trump, after being held on Marine One for several minutes at Joint Base Andrews after the emergency slide deployed on the new Qatari-gifted Air Force One, said: “They were checking the slide over here, and I think it’s going to take 15 minutes.”



“They were doing a… pic.twitter.com/5lVWMMNUKM — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) September 9, 2026

“They were doing a check on the emergency slide. It takes about 15 minutes,” Trump said.

“They were checking it before, and they just wanted to make sure,” he added.

“So they’ve, I guess, already put it up,” he continued. “They want to make sure everything works perfectly.”

CBS News "reported" that the emergency slide had been "accidentally" deployed, delaying President Trump's Texas trip.

President Trump's Texas trip was delayed on Wednesday after an inflatable emergency slide on the new Qatar-gifted Air Force One deployed on the tarmac before he boarded, prompting workers to remove it.



A member of the plane's Air Force crew accidentally triggered the inflatable… pic.twitter.com/otpDfCxI5L — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 9, 2026

The report, however, cited "sources familiar with the matter," so we're going to assume this could be hot air.

Asked directly whether he was satisfied that the aircraft was safe, Trump replied, “Yeah, I am — or I wouldn’t be on it.”

A reporter then asked Trump about the Midterm Convention in Dallas.

“We’re gonna explain what we’ve done for the country! We’ve done things never done in the 1st or 2nd term, frankly, of a president,” Trump said.

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The plane subsequently departed for Dallas without further incident. So, there are reports that the slide was accidentally deployed, while Trump and White House officials described the work afterward as a check to ensure the system was functioning properly.

The Qatar-provided Boeing 747-8 was extensively modified before Trump began using it in July. It is scheduled to undergo another round of security upgrades in October.

President Trump is expected to give remarks at the convention. Stay tuned to RedState for our liveblog coverage of the event!

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