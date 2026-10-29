Kamala Harris Breaks Out the Most Cringe Accent Ever to Deliver Bizarre Message

Ladies and gentlemen, I regret to inform you that Kamala Harris is code-switching again.

Harris was campaigning in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, supporting Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff and gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms.

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According to FOX 5 Atlanta, her Thursday itinerary included stops in Atlanta and Macon, along with an NAACP town hall at Elizabeth Baptist Church.

The event was part of a broader campaign tour taking Harris through several states as she maintains a national political presence and leaves open the possibility of another presidential run in 2028. LOL.

The former vice president and failed presidential candidate broke out the ebonics to try bonding with black Americans in Atlanta.

Kamala with a new blaccent at an HCBU in GA: "We too busy watchin what ya doin to listenin what ya sayin" https://t.co/jV6PRox8MQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 29, 2026

Let me translate that cartoonish black southern accent to English for you at home: “Election time is a time to let them know — we are too busy watching what you are doing, to listen to what you are saying!”

Well, we're too busy bashing our heads into keyboards over your Chicken George accent to understand what you're saying, Kamala.

Kamala Harris again broke it out when repeating some pablum she cooked up, which she apparently thought was "brilliant."

Kamala Harris was born and primarily raised in California. The fake southern accent or whatever it is so grating. I don’t even know if she realizes she’s doing it at this point, or if it’s an affectation she does reflexively now because she’s put it on for so many years. Either way, it isn’t real and makes her even less likable. Stop playing at being a down south black woman. — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) October 24, 2026

"Never let someone else’s limited ability to see your capacity be a limitation on your ambition. Let me repeat that...”

No, don't repeat that. You're not fooling anyone with your Berkeley baby background and your mother's Indian heritage you once displayed proudly to get such street cred.

There is a point to all of this. In a digital age where anyone anywhere can see you give a public address, the code-switching isn't proof of authenticity with a local audience as much as it is proof that the messenger isn't being authentic to who they are.

That's why, when AOC reminds us that "all politics is local," she doesn't have it quite right. That is because there is a lot of out-of-state activism in state politics, which is fueled in part due to digital media.

Thus, Kamala Harris is haunted by an albatross around her neck: That she is a "phony."

That hasn't stopped her from code-switching, or, if we might mix up the phrase, "drunk-switching."

This was from just two days ago. This is hilarious.

2 days ago, Kamala Harris had a thick black "Southern preacher accent" in Mississippi Today, she's with whites in NH Spot the difference… https://t.co/tkVjZMEmye — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 25, 2026

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That's a blaccent that would make Hillary Clinton blush. Even Abdul El-Sayed is getting in on the pandering action.

@jackunheard 😆😅😂Sounds like he took some tips from Hillary "I don't feel no ways tired," Clinton... https://t.co/urR6w9lxZp — This is Trump Country! (@TrumpCountry47) October 15, 2026

Let's hope that black voters are too busy seeing what Democrats are doing to hear what they are saying. That is because they are fakes. And if someone will lie to you about who they are, they will lie to you about what they are doing.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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