Dems Lose It After Trump Smuggles Bolsonaro Out of Brazil Following 'Rigged' Election

The Democrat Party has gotten the back of every Third World supposed “asylum” seeker that has found his way into the United States for the past decade.

But the confirmed arrival of a political dissident who has been targeted by a communist regime for no other reason that he dared to challenged the authoritarian socialist in charge?

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That is apparently a bridge too far for the Marxist Democrat Party.

Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro officially arrived in the U.S. after fleeing his home country following a disputed election and a controversial Supreme Court order to surrender his passports.

BREAKING: Defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro and his family have arrived in Miami after receiving U.S. visas. Bolsonaro, an ally of President Trump, traveled to Florida following his election loss. pic.twitter.com/iIhunPVOll — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2026

But his arrival is already generating a political fight in Washington, where Democrats, including Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, are demanding answers about the Trump administration's decision to welcome him.

The 45-year-old Brazilian senator landed Wednesday morning at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, accompanied by his wife and two daughters.

Reuters captured images of the family disembarking from a Gulfstream G400 private jet, confirming reports that had circulated since Tuesday about Bolsonaro's whereabouts. The Associated Press also documented his arrival.

According to Reuters, the family traveled through Argentina and Ecuador before arriving in South Florida.

Bolsonaro reportedly crossed into northern Argentina late Tuesday, then boarded a private jet to Guayaquil, Ecuador, before continuing to Miami.

The Trump administration has confirmed that it will issue entry visas to Bolsonaro and his family.

President Donald Trump personally expressed approval of the decision Wednesday.

"Well, I would approve," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

"I think they're fine people," he added, criticizing the circumstances of Brazil's presidential election.

"The election was very strange, and I thought it was terrible."

Trump also expressed sympathy for Bolsonaro's father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was convicted in Brazil in a coup-plotting case.

"The father was treated very badly," Trump said.

The confirmation comes after RedState reported Tuesday that Bolsonaro had fled Brazil amid reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was helping secure his departure.

The flight followed a court order issued Monday by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes requiring Bolsonaro to surrender his regular and diplomatic passports within 24 hours.

Moraes, who also oversaw the prosecution of Jair Bolsonaro, imposed the restriction in connection with a money-laundering investigation involving alleged financial dealings with figures associated with online betting companies. Flávio Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing.

As RedState previously detailed, the senator was served with the order shortly after visiting his father.

At the time, he insisted he had no plans to flee. "I never thought about leaving the country," Bolsonaro said Monday. "I will hand over my passports and defend myself against this abomination, which is a clear attempt to intimidate me, but nobody will silence me."

Instead, he left Brazil without surrendering his travel documents. And that has prompted an angry response from some Marxist Democrats.

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Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) directly challenged the Trump administration's decision, arguing that Bolsonaro's election defeat did not entitle him to protection in the United States.

"Losing an election is not a reason to request asylum," Castro declared.

Democrats will defend the "asylum" claims of a brother-marrying fraudster whose father is a war criminal, but not an opposition leader being persecuted by a communist for no other reason than he dared to challenge him in an election. Once a Castro, always a Castro. https://t.co/aolfc5QYIy — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 28, 2026

The Texas Democrat accused the administration of offering Bolsonaro a safe haven while the senator remains under investigation in Brazil for alleged corruption, money laundering and financial offenses.

Castro also demanded that Trump explain to Congress whether the administration played a role in helping Bolsonaro leave Brazil despite the judicial order prohibiting his departure.

"Trump owes Congress an explanation for his role in helping Flávio flee Brazil," Castro said, according to Brazilian news coverage.

Castro isn't alone. Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, whose ranking member is Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), attacked Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the decision.

Their official account posted: "No asylum for people fleeing war in Sudan or conflict in Haiti, but Rubio is rolling out the red carpet for Bolsonaro. Apparently, fleeing violence doesn't qualify. Denying election results does."

Democratic political commentator Isaiah Martin went considerably further, calling Bolsonaro a "criminal illegal alien" and accusing the administration of expecting American taxpayers to finance security arrangements for the Brazilian politician and his family.

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Martin also demanded that the Bolsonaro family be deported after Trump leaves office, according to Brazilian reporting.

There is, however, a distinction between receiving an American entry visa and being granted political asylum. The State Department has confirmed that Bolsonaro and his family will receive visas permitting their entry. There has been no public confirmation that Bolsonaro has filed an asylum application or received asylum.

The political confrontation follows Sunday's presidential runoff, in which leftist incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was officially declared the winner with 51.8 percent of the vote to Bolsonaro's 48.2 percent.

Bolsonaro has refused to personally concede, citing concerns about a last-minute extension of voting hours authorized by Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin, Lula's former personal attorney.

Trump has also questioned the circumstances, declaring Monday that the election "looked like another rigged election."

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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