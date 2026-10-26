Creepy Lula Henchman Gives Chilling Order to Bolsonaro As Brazil's Elections Take Dark Turn

Brazil's presidential election has taken another disturbing turn.

Just hours after presidential challenger Flávio Bolsonaro was officially declared to have lost the election to authoritarian socialist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazilian authorities ordered him to surrender his passports and prohibited him from leaving the country.

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And the man behind the order is none other than Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the same judge who presided over the prosecution of Bolsonaro's father, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to Reuters, the younger Bolsonaro was served with the order Monday after visiting his father, who remains under house arrest following his conviction for attempting to overturn the 2022 election.

Bolsonaro had lost Sunday's presidential runoff to Lula, 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent, and was already questioning the election's legitimacy. Then came the passport order.

"This morning I went to visit my father; as you know, he is under house arrest," Bolsonaro explained in a video posted to social media.

"And when I was leaving, Lula's Federal Police were at his door, and in the middle of the street, I was ordered to hand over my passports. I am also prohibited from leaving the country."

BREAKING: Flávio Bolsonaro has been summoned by the Federal Police to hand over his passport within 24 hours by order of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The Supreme Court Justice argues that there is a risk that Bolsonaro could flee abroad to avoid prosecution. https://t.co/dfL55NPTlF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 26, 2026

Brazilian outlet CNN Brasil confirmed that Moraes ordered the cancellation of Bolsonaro's Brazilian passport and required him to surrender other travel documents within 24 hours.

That includes his diplomatic passport as a sitting senator. The judge also prohibited Bolsonaro from communicating with attorney Willer Tomaz, a longtime associate who is under investigation over alleged money laundering involving online betting businesses.

One day after Lula was declared the winner of Brazil's elections, his opponent -- Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro -- just had had his passport seized by the Federal Police. Theose police were sent by notorious tyrant Judge Alexandre de Moraes. What a lovely democratic image. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 26, 2026

President Trump has expressed his belief that, "it looked like another rigged election, frankly."

Bolsonaro himself is being investigated in connection with the alleged financial scheme, although the reports reviewed do not identify a formal criminal charge against him in that case.

And that's what makes this chilling affair particularly Kafkaesque. A defeated presidential candidate who has not been convicted or formally charged in the underlying investigation is now prohibited from leaving his country.

Brazilian courts can impose precautionary travel restrictions during criminal investigations. But the decision's timing, immediately after a contested presidential election, has understandably attracted scrutiny.

Moraes reportedly based the order at least partly on concerns that Bolsonaro might flee abroad.

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Those concerns followed remarks by Bolsonaro's brother Eduardo, who has been living in the United States.

"If my brother doesn't win, I'm in favor of him leaving the country. Absolutely. Absolutely," Eduardo said last week.

But Flávio insists he never made any such plans.

"I never thought about leaving the country," he declared.

"This is a sign that our democracy has failed."

Bolsonaro said he would comply with the order while challenging its legitimacy.

"I will hand over my passports and defend myself against this abomination, which is a clear attempt to intimidate me, but nobody will silence me."

Bolsonaro has served for more than two decades as a state or federal lawmaker. But he did not seek another Senate term while running for president.

His current term expires in January 2027, when he will lose the parliamentary protections associated with his position, although Brazilian legislative immunity is not a blanket prohibition on criminal investigation or prosecution.

Meanwhile, the presidential election itself remains disputed, contrary to reports by the Washington Post.

Bolsonaro initially called for annulment after Supreme Court Justice Cristiano Zanin, Lula's former personal attorney, authorized an extension of voting hours at some polling places.

After consulting with allies, Bolsonaro dropped that particular challenge but announced plans to pursue the disqualification of Lula's winning ticket over alleged abuse of political and economic power.

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Lula's official victory margin exceeded four million votes, and the allegations of electoral wrongdoing have not been established in court.But Bolsonaro has still not personally conceded defeat.

His Liberal Party has acknowledged the officially declared result while maintaining that the questions surrounding the election deserve examination.

The resemblance to his father's situation is difficult to overlook. Jair Bolsonaro was prosecuted and convicted under proceedings overseen by Moraes. Now the same justice has imposed sweeping travel restrictions on the former president's son immediately after his failed campaign against Lula.

This case illustrates why "democratic socialism" is a lie. You can vote yourself into communism, but you can't always vote your way out.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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