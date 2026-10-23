Marco Rubio Tells Cubans: 'Now Is the Time,' and Trump Theory on US Ships Is Chef's Kiss

In the "strongest message" yet by the Trump administration about the authoritarian regime in Cuba, released on Friday evening, Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged the people of Cuba to rise up.

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The message came via a new X post, in which Rubio basically said it's "now" or never.

To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba - now is the time. The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 23, 2026

Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez (FL-28), the only member of Congress whose family was forced to flee the Castro family's iron grip on the island nation since the early 1950s, quickly hailed the news in his own post.

🚨#SOSCuba🇨🇺 This is the strongest message from Secretary of State Marco Rubio about #Cuba. President Trump is serious about taking decisive action & now is the time for the Castro regime’s cronies to abandon ship!🇺🇸 — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) October 23, 2026

To make sure there was no confusion, Gimenez shared his thoughts in another post - in Spanish.

#SOSCuba Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said it loud and clear: now is the moment. The dictatorship has no future; it has an expiration date. #PatriaYVida

As RedState previously wrote, Rep. Gimenez, who was born in Cuba, has been a strong ally to Trump 47, in sounding the klaxon about communism within the United States, especially with Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) figures like NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and MI Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed recently being handed national microphones to spread their hateful ideology.

And Rubio has not been silent on what might happen to Cuba, with remarks in September during the United Nations General Assembly. Readers might remember that the Cuban delegation walked out during Pres. Trump's speech.

Trump, who talked over the summer about Rubio handling Cuba, floated a possibility on how it might happen, while stumping for Republican candidates for the midterms in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday.

.@POTUS: "We're gonna come back from Iran, those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We'll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They'll raise up their hands — and then we're gonna send @SecRubio in to finish up the job."



*crowd ROARS* pic.twitter.com/91Jf26EWDM — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2026

"We'll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran, we'll do a little stopover. No, we'll do a little stopover," he assured the crowd.

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" Actually, what we're going to do with Cuba is we're going to come back from Iran, those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We'll have one of them stop 50 yards off the coast, they'll raise up their hands, and then we're going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up."

Trump then urged the crowd to chant, "Marco."

This clip from it on the "stopover" is chef's kiss

Trump on Cuba: We're going to come back from Iran. Those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We'll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They'll raise up their hands, and then we're going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal. https://t.co/GctbCMfNyg — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 23, 2026

This is what I voted for. Cuba could gain its freedom in the coming years, hopefully, and that would be a major accomplishment in the books for Team Trump.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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