Machado Back in Venezuela: ‘I Am Here. With You.’

After an absence of nearly a year, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has come home. The Nobel Prize-winning activist fled the country in December of 2025, seeking to escape the regime of the thug-dictator Nicolás Maduro. Since then, Maduro and his wife have been moved involuntarily from Caracas to an American prison cell, and Maduro's former vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, has assumed the "acting presidency", and has been operating under the sharp eyes of the United States.

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It's an interesting time for Senora Machado to come home.

Opposition leader and Nobel laureate María Corina Machado reappeared in Venezuela Sunday for the first time since December, returning from exile at a time when doubts about the country’s democratic future — and the role of the U.S. — are growing. It was her first appearance since the U.S. military deposed the country’s then-President Nicolás Maduro in January, replacing him with an interim president who has exceeded the time she was authorized to serve, with no election scheduled. Machado announced her arrival on social media, writing, “I am here. With you.” Another leading figure in the Venezuelan opposition, Edmundo González, wrote on X confirming that Machado had arrived and that he would be at her side “very soon.” “Today is a very important day for Venezuelans. Our sovereign voice returns with her to lead and guide this process!” he wrote. “You know it, this is until the end.”

One of the reasons, of course, that this is an interesting time is that Venezuela isn't expected to have elections until 2028, and presumably Delcy Rodríguez will remain as "acting" el presidente until that election is decided. Now, in the Chavez/Maduro era, Venezuela's elections were a bit of a joke, but it's almost certainly not going to be like that this time around; this election will have to be on the up and up.

Another Venezuelan opposition leader, Edmundo González, hailed Senora Machado's return.

¡Venezuela! Me emociona muchísimo anunciarles que nuestra líder, mi querida Maria Corina, está en territorio venezolano. Hoy es un día muy importante para los venezolanos. Nuestra voz soberana retorna con ella para liderar y encaminar este proceso! Muy pronto estaré con ustedes y con ella para que nuestro país avance verdaderamente hacia la libertad Ustedes lo saben, esto es hasta el final. — Edmundo González (@EdmundoGU) October 25, 2026

He writes (translated by X):

Venezuela! I am thrilled to announce to you that our leader, my dear Maria Corina, is on Venezuelan soil. Today is a very important day for Venezuelans. Our sovereign voice returns with her to lead and guide this process! Very soon I will be with you and with her so that our country truly advances toward freedom You know it, this is until the end.

As for the "why now," Secretary of State Marco Rubio also has some things to say.

The conditions allowing for the safe return of Ms. Machado to Venezuela is the direct result of the U.S. supported reconciliation talks which has already seen hundreds of political prisoners freed and hundreds of political opposition figures return from exile. The United States expects the freedoms of all sectors of Venezuelan politics to continue to be respected. Likewise, we expect all political actors to support these talks which represent the best chance Venezuela has had in thirty years to peacefully achieve not just a free and fair election but an enduring democracy. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 25, 2026

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The Secretary of State writes:

The conditions allowing for the safe return of Ms. Machado to Venezuela is the direct result of the U.S. supported reconciliation talks which has already seen hundreds of political prisoners freed and hundreds of political opposition figures return from exile. The United States expects the freedoms of all sectors of Venezuelan politics to continue to be respected. Likewise, we expect all political actors to support these talks which represent the best chance Venezuela has had in thirty years to peacefully achieve not just a free and fair election but an enduring democracy.

This may be in part a symbolic return, but symbolic returns can have great effects. This isn't exactly Gen. MacArthur wading ashore in the Philippines, with his battered, gold-encrusted cap, his aviator sunglasses, smoking his corncob pipe, but it's a great symbolic return all the same. María Corina Machado is, in many ways, the face of the opposition to the Maduro regime. She will very likely be a candidate for president whenever Venezuela does have another election.

Her return is a great message to the Venezuelan people. Part of that message is this: Delcy Rodríguez may still be "acting" president, and most of the old Maduro regime has been swept away, but those days are drawing to a close. Venezuela is turning the corner. That's a good thing.

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