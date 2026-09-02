BREAKING: Multiple People Dead, Two Minneapolis Police Officers Shot — Walz Just Responded (Updated)

There’s been another tragic mass shooting. This one comes in Minneapolis.

Multiple people are dead, and two police officers have been shot, where a massive law-enforcement response descended on an apartment building Wednesday afternoon after reports of an active shooter.

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At least six people were initially reported shot, according to KSTP, citing a law-enforcement source. Multiple civilians were reported dead, while a city hall source told the station that one police officer had been shot in the stomach and another in the leg.

The reporting situation is fluid. Early emergency-response reports indicated at least three people were dead and suggested the suspected gunman had been taken down inside the building.

Alertpage, which tracks breaking public-safety incidents, reported that shots had been fired inside a multi-story apartment building and that the suspected shooter was “down on the 9th floor,” with two officers also hit.

“EMS REQUESTED FOR POSSIBLE 6 OTHER VICTIMS. SCENE STILL BEING SECURED. AT LEAST 3 CONFIRMED DOA AND 2 PATIENTS TRANSPORTED AT THIS TIME,” Alertpage reported.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ***OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING*** | SHOTS FIRED IN THE MULTI STY APARTMENT BUILDING. REPORTED SHOOTER DOWN ON THE 9TH FLOOR WITH 2 OFFICERS ALSO HIT. EMS REQUESTED FOR POSSIBLE 6 OTHER VICTIMS. SCENE STILL BEING SECURED. AT LEAST 3 CONFIRMED DOA AND 2 PATIENTS… pic.twitter.com/2P5tlC0Quk — Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) September 2, 2026

Those details had not yet been confirmed by Minneapolis police.

The violence reportedly erupted near Nicollet Avenue and East Grant Street in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Minneapolis Convention Center and several apartment buildings. KSTP reported that callers first alerted the station to the situation at approximately 4:50 PM.

Police flooded the area around 15 East Grant Street, while authorities asked the public to avoid a large section of downtown stretching from 12th Street to Franklin Avenue and from Hennepin Avenue to Third Avenue South.

The nearby Hyatt Regency hotel was placed on lockdown as police worked to secure the scene.

BREAKING: Multiple people, including two police officers, have been shot in downtown Minneapolis, authorities say. (Photo: KMSP) pic.twitter.com/blU0BmPaV5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 2, 2026

Minneapolis police said in the immediate aftermath that officers were still trying to determine exactly what had occurred and had not released confirmed information about the shooter, motive or final casualty count.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said state authorities were assisting local law enforcement.

“My public safety team is responding to a shooting that took place downtown Minneapolis this afternoon,” Walz said. “State officials are on the ground to support local law enforcement, and we will share more information as it becomes available.”

My public safety team is responding to a shooting that took place downtown Minneapolis this afternoon.



State officials are on the ground to support local law enforcement and we will share more information as it becomes available. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 2, 2026

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Walz later offered prayers for the officers responding to the attack.

“Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbors in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon,” the governor wrote. “Minnesota is praying for our first responders.”

Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbors in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon.



Minnesota is praying for our first responders. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 2, 2026

The remarks are notable given Walz's previous criticism of politicians who offered “thoughts and prayers” following mass shootings without supporting additional gun-control measures.

Following the October 2023 mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Walz contrasted Minnesota's gun-control laws with what he characterized as inaction in Washington.

“In Minnesota, we’re not letting anyone hide behind thoughts and prayers when what we need is action,” Walz wrote. “We signed a red flag bill and expanded background checks into law. Washington should do the same.”

In Minnesota, we’re not letting anyone hide behind thoughts and prayers when what we need is action.



We signed a red flag bill and expanded background checks into law.



Washington should do the same. https://t.co/aOerHyAddn — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 27, 2023

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Walz returned to similar rhetoric during the 2024 presidential campaign after the shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia.

“I for one am sick and tired of hearing about thoughts and prayers rather than actually doing something about it,” Walz said at the time.

His language was more couched following the August 2025 shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, which left two children dead. Walz offered prayers for the children, teachers and community while also arguing that those prayers should be accompanied by political action.

Wednesday's shooting also comes against the backdrop of Minneapolis' long and fractious debate over policing following the death of George Floyd and the destructive riots that engulfed the city in the summer of 2020.

At the height of the “defund the police” movement, Walz endorsed a package of radical police reforms developed by Minnesota's People of Color and Indigenous Caucus.

“Minnesotans are demanding real change,” Walz said in June 2020 while making the proposals one of his legislative priorities.

“We stand united with House and Senate leaders and the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, ready to get to work during the upcoming special session,” he continued. “I stand with the legislators who have coordinated a powerful set of reforms to make meaningful changes to our law enforcement system in Minnesota.”

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Walz described the proposals at the time as a fundamental change in the state's approach to law enforcement.

“This is a coordinated and powerful set of reforms,” he said. “Minnesota will change the way we do policing.”

Two police officers were shot, and six people were injured, according to reports.

Update: A note from FBI Director Kash Patel:

FBI is aware of the shooting in Minneapolis involving law enforcement and our personnel are responding — we will offer any and all resources necessary to assist local authorities — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 2, 2026

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details as needed.