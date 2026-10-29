NH Congressional Nominee Lily Tang Williams Sounds the Alarm on DSA Infiltration and the CCP

New Hampshire Republican congressional candidate Lily Tang Williams is trying to unseat Democrat Rep. Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) in order to fortify and hopefully keep the Republican majority in the House. Williams legally immigrated to America from Communist China, and she is all too familiar with the Chinese Communist Party methods and practices. Part of the reason Williams is running is to raise the alarm about Beijing's efforts to embed its influence on American governance.

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I was 12 years old when the Cultural Revolution ended. CCP wants to erase history. I am living history and I am on a mission to make sure it will not happen here. That is why I am running for Congress in NH02. — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) October 24, 2026

Lily Tang Williams, the Republican nominee for New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, told Fox News Digital that China, a country she believes "wants to bring down the United States," would capitalize on "America’s weakness" if Congress were to be controlled by Democrats in January. "I fear that the country I love is becoming the country I left," Williams, who is challenging Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H., told Fox News Digital. "China will be very happy to see Democrats control the House and Senate. The Democrats want open borders, they want to defund police and abolish private property. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is looking at this as good news."

RedState has extensively covered the many methods used by the CCP to capture American talent, intelligence, and government secrets. From honey traps to Confucius Institutes to international distribution, the covert influence on our nation has been discernible. However, Williams is also warning about the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and its candidates for national office. Williams cautions that their influence would be the most direct assault to date on our nation's institutions and national security.

The fact that Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) is in legal crosshairs over her family's refugee admission, which allowed her to enter the country and become a U.S. citizen, along with her questionable ties to Somalia and other forms of fraud, shines a brighter spotlight on the need for greater scrutiny of congressional candidates and their beliefs, beyond whether they are a native born or naturalized citizen.

Williams pointed to a recent Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) trip, claiming that more than a dozen high-ranking members of the organization traveled to China to "produce favorable coverage of China and its regime," as an example of the Chinese government taking advantage of the "vulnerable Democratic Party" to promote itself in the U.S. "They now share a similar ideology," Williams said. Williams also argued that Democrats' immigration policies could make it easier for Chinese intelligence operatives to enter the U.S., warning about the potential for espionage along the southern border. The candidate said she believes the DSA's growing influence within the Democratic Party could shape congressional decisions even if Democrats remain in the minority or more moderate lawmakers hold leadership positions. "The Democrat Party is hijacked by the DSA," Williams said. "We’re going to have a DSA-run Congress, whether moderate Democrats like it or not. Moderate Democrat voters are still so complacent. They don't come out and condemn this extremism because they may even be afraid of repercussions from the DSA and DSA voters."

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Goodlander is married to former Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who was instrumental in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal and other national security failures under the administration. Williams speaks out about her opponent Goodlander's ties to the Biden administration, as well as Goodlander's part in the Seditious Six videos, which encouraged military service members that they could disobey "unlawful orders" from President Donald Trump.

According to Williams, Goodlander and other Democrat lawmakers have refused to push back against the infiltration of the DSA and its Marxist ideals into the Democrat Party. With the bedfellows Democrats have maintained with the CCP, this is a feature rather than a bug.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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