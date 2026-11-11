Border Czar Tom Homan: Congress May Be Blue, but the Border Stays Closed

The 2026 elections may have handed control of Congress to the Democrats, but as far as the Trump administration's border czar, Tom Homan, is concerned, his job description hasn't changed, and neither has the way in which he will be carrying that job out.

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Speaking on the Fox News program America Reports, with hosts John Roberts and Sandra Smith, Mr. Homan laid out precisely what he's doing now and what he'll be doing after January 3.

Border Czar Tom Homan on migrant caravans approaching the southern border following the midterms: "Congress may be more blue... but the White House is red—bright red… These caravans can come to the border all they want. They're not going to be released into the United States." https://t.co/0sDt1nctTH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 11, 2026

The border czar said:

The bottom line is, again, we got the most secure border in the history of this nation. Congress may be more blue. Texas may be more blue. But the White House is red. Bright red. And again, President Trump created the most secure border in history. These caravans can come to the border all they want. They're not to be released into the United States. They're going to be turned around, or, be prosecuted, then turned around, because we will charge them with a crime. So they can sit in jail, serve their sentence before they're deported. But we're not giving one inch on this border. This is the most secure border in history, we're going to keep it secure, because we got President Trump in the White House, who's not going to let this border become chaotic again. And neither will I. We're going to keep that border secure, so, come all you want. But again, Mexico needs to step up like they did in Trump 45. They need to put troops on their southern border and northern border. It's against the law in Mexico to transit that country if you're from another country, without a transit visa. So they're breaking Mexico's law, too, Mexico needs to step up, but we're going to secure the border, most secure border ever, and no ones going to be released on that border. So come all you want, you're going to be highly disappointed. And Democrats can't change that. The Democrats can't change that.

Meanwhile, the incoming Democrat's presumed Speaker of the House, Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) is going on about not only bringing back DACA claimants who were deported — but also paying them for the trouble they had being kicked out of a country they were in illegally, and Texas's incoming governor is already making noise about ordering Texas law enforcement to stop any cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Still, as far as Tom Homan is concerned, his job hasn't changed, nor will it; and the Executive branch of the federal government, not Congress, has authority over border security and immigration enforcement. That's just how it is, and the Democrats can wail, rend their garments and gnash their teeth all they like, and that's not changing.

We have seen caravans forming up. Those people presume that the border may be open again, after the admitted pasting Republicans took in the midterms. But they need to take a moment to understand our Constitution and the separation of powers, or else, as Mr. Homan points out, they are going to be highly disappointed.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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