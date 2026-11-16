Singapore’s Nvidia Revelations Raise New Questions About Commerce’s Paused Chip Probe

Singapore kept former Megaspeed CEO Alice Huang in the country for eight months while investigating whether advanced Nvidia chips were being routed toward China. While the government held her passport, Singapore repeatedly asked Washington for help obtaining records from an American supplier. It says the help was limited.

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CBS correspondent Ramy Inocencio spoke with two sources familiar with the case. They described Singapore's efforts to find out whether servers shipped through Malaysia had gone on to China, and its trouble getting American authorities to help. One anonymous source described the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as "not forthcoming."

Inocencio's reporting puts Washington's handling of the investigation under closer scrutiny.

Singaporean authorities seized the passport of then-Megaspeed chief executive Alice Huang in June 2025 and held it for eight months, preventing her departure while trying to engage the U.S. government to support their investigation into advanced Nvidia chips possibly being shipped to China. CBS News’ @RamyInocencio has more on Singapore’s investigation. — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 14, 2026

Singapore police and customs started investigating Megaspeed in February 2025 over possible false declarations involving server purchases. Four months later, on June 24, Commerce Department investigators conducted a voluntary shipment check at Megaspeed, with Huang present. Singapore police questioned her that day and took her passport. Huang didn't live in Singapore, and authorities wanted to make sure she remained available while they investigated.

Singapore knew the servers had passed through the country and headed to Malaysia. What happened next was harder for investigators to discover. They suspected some of the equipment might have continued to China, so they wanted Supermicro's shipping records. On July 7, Singapore asked American officials to help get the company to cooperate. By September, the requests were going directly to the DOJ and FBI, and Singapore kept asking.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said on November 12:

“Since September 2025, SPF has repeated this request on several occasions to the US Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (“FBI”). Despite these repeated requests, Singapore has to date received limited information or assistance in respect of the company.”

Supermicro disputes Singapore's assessment that it provided limited cooperation. The company says that it openly worked with authorities in Singapore, Taiwan, and the United States. It also claims Megaspeed was never a customer.

The Commerce Department's own investigation into Megaspeed had several twists and turns. As I reported last week, Commerce spent months investigating whether restricted AI chips reached China before Undersecretary Jeff Kessler reportedly stopped the investigation after Nvidia intervened. The Justice Department subsequently took over the case, which remains ongoing.

And the Singapore connection goes beyond Megaspeed. My November 14 report followed a separate batch of Dell servers Aperia bought in Singapore. Nvidia chips from those machines showed up in a Shanghai loan filing. Different seller, different transaction. Still, a paper trail in China is a useful reminder of why the final destination matters more than the address on the original order.

Singapore at the time did not have enough evidence to charge Huang over the alleged false declarations. Police said she intentionally downplayed her role at Megaspeed. Authorities warned her and banned her from returning. She got her passport back on February 26 and left that day. Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing, and Singapore is still investigating the company.

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Congress is talking about tougher chip rules for China. Fine. First, somebody at Justice or the FBI should explain what happened when Singapore asked for help tracing equipment covered by America's export restrictions. Eight months was a long time to keep Huang in the country and still come away without an answer.

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