The Dark Side of Immigration: Sharks Suspected in Disappearance of 11 Would-Be Illegal Aliens

Leftists will often tell you that you’re cruel and unfeeling for opposing unfettered illegal immigration, all the while ignoring the human misery and rampant sex trafficking that were the norm under former President Joe Biden’s “Let Them All In” policies at the southern border.

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The journey north is incredibly dangerous; you’re not only facing long treks through dangerous terrain, where would-be migrants regularly get lost in the deserts and jungles and die of dehydration, or perish in overheated trucks once they get through, but illegal travelers are also subject to the cruelties of the “coyotes,” the human smugglers who are often members of the notoriously violent drug cartels.

The human cost is real and off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico, located in the country’s Baja California peninsula, around a two-hour drive south of San Diego, 11 people presumed to be Mexican nationals are missing after a suspected smuggling boat capsized on Friday. Sixteen other survivors were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard, but several of them were suffering from horrific injuries associated with shark attacks.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) suspended its search on Sunday, October 18, after rescuers spent more than two days scouring thousands of square miles of ocean for those still unaccounted for. A total of 27 people were reportedly in the water after the vessel overturned around 140 miles west of Ensenada, off Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, on Friday, October 16. Although the circumstances surrounding the missing individuals remain unclear, reports that survivors suffered severe injuries consistent with shark bites have raised further questions about what happened in the hours after the vessel capsized. Yet, there has been no official confirmation that sharks killed or consumed any of the missing people.

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said it’s important to remember that there are criminal organizations behind these tragedies, and they're not run by good people:

Combating illegal immigration saves lives. Human smugglers put people at risk. Murder, rape, robbery, kidnapping, even death by drowning. And they do it just to make a profit. The rescue of 16 people from a sinking vessel off the coast of Ensenada is a stark reminder of these… https://t.co/bz8XS4JU8P — Embajador Ronald Johnson (@USAmbMex) October 17, 2026

The rescue of 16 people from a sinking vessel off the coast of Ensenada is a stark reminder of these dangers. I commend @USCG and @USNavy for their swift response and ongoing efforts to locate those still missing. We must continue fighting the criminal networks that exploit vulnerable people for profit.

The details are disturbing:

While 16 people were rescued, the survivors “were holding onto each other, to debris, just treading and trying to stay above water before being rescued,” according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. At least one person was being treated for a suspected shark bite and two others were in critical condition.

Gruesome shark attack details emerge after failed migrant smuggling attempt in California Coast https://t.co/6hlmVwhEVF pic.twitter.com/77Aj02wYX7 — New York Post (@nypost) October 20, 2026

Although there is still much unknown about this story, one can’t help but be reminded of the USS Indianapolis, which was sunk by a Japanese submarine in 1945:

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80 years ago, The USS Indianapolis was sunk, claiming 880 lives in the @USNavy’s worst sea disaster. Survivors endured sharks, dehydration and four days adrift. Only 316 lived, but their courage endures.

Read more below. 👇https://t.co/ldGDJRualc — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) August 3, 2025

The ship was not reported missing due to a breakdown in Navy communications, and so the approximately 900 survivors were subject to dehydration, exposure, salt poisoning — but mostly, sharks. It is considered the worst shark attack on humans ever recorded. Only 316 sailors survived.

The incident also led to what many consider one of the greatest monologues in movie history, Robert Shaw's Quint in JAWS (1975).

The Democrats and their accomplices in the media will tell you that illegal immigration is just about good people trying to find a better life for their families. In some cases that might be true, but the entire process is riddled with corruption, evil, and humanitarian crises. President Trump was right to shut it down, and although there are still horrific incidents like this one, they’re now a rarity instead of the norm.

Remember that on November 3.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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