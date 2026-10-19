DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Trump Rips France for Letting Its Civilization Collapse — Warns Democrats Want the Same Here

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Oct 19, 2026 9:28 PM
Advertisement
Trump Rips France for Letting Its Civilization Collapse — Warns Democrats Want the Same Here
AP Photo/Emma Da Silva

With only a little more than two weeks left until the all-important midterm election, President Trump continued his all-out rally blitz Monday night in Park City, Kansas (near Wichita). 

Advertisement

As riots and destruction continue to rain down on France, and to a lesser degree, Milan, Italy, Trump roasted the European countries for failing to address their open door immigration policies, which have radically altered the culture in vast areas and threaten the very heritage of Western civilization.

He didn’t mince words or try to be politically correct — no, he took it right to them (as you’d expect). You’re basically committing suicide, he warned France and embattled President Emmanuel Macron:

You’re allowing in people who hate your country, he continued.

Recommended
Reporter Reveals What He's Been Told About Michigan Polling in Latest Concerning Sign for El-Sayed Sister Toldjah Ilhan Omar's Cover Story May Be Blown: Investigators Find Something Is Strangely 'Missing' Kyle Becker
Advertisement

🚨 President Trump just ISSUED A WARNING to America, using France as the cautionary tale:

"A once great nation that is being conquered, looted and BURNED TO THE GROUND by migrants, jihadists and communists who hate Christianity."

"Globalist left wing politicians have TREASONOUSLY imported MILLIONS AND MILLIONS of third world migrants who are totally INCOMPATIBLE with west"

"We're NOT going to let that happen to this country."

MASS DEPORTATIONS NOW!

European countries are our allies, and we love them, the president said in another clip, but if they don’t clean up their act, it’s going to be difficult to continue standing by their side. He’s been warning of the issue for more than a decade.

We stand with Europe, despite its flaws, its weaknesses, and hopefully, it's gonna be temporary what's going on there, 'cause I watched that, and I just am amazed. I could see it coming, I could see it coming 10 years ago. It was happening.

But if they don't soon find their way, and they have to find their way, we will have no choice but to leave.

The chaos across the Pond is exactly what leftists want to bring to this country, Trump cautioned. We’ve already seen that movie when former President “Let Them All In” Biden opened the floodgates at our southern border during his one incredibly damaging term. 

Advertisement

But we’re not nearly as bad off as our overseas friends:

WE WILL NOT LET THAT HAPPEN!

If we do, God forbid, go down that path, here are the kinds of scenes we’ll be witnessing:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | EMMANUEL MACRON | FRANCE | RIOTS | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Reporter Reveals What He's Been Told About Michigan Polling in Latest Concerning Sign for El-Sayed

Reporter Reveals What He's Been Told About Michigan Polling in Latest Concerning Sign for El-Sayed

Sister Toldjah
Ilhan Omar's Cover Story May Be Blown: Investigators Find Something Is Strangely 'Missing'

Ilhan Omar's Cover Story May Be Blown: Investigators Find Something Is Strangely 'Missing'

Kyle Becker
Intriguing New Info on the Ilhan Omar DNA and Passport Questions

Intriguing New Info on the Ilhan Omar DNA and Passport Questions

Nick Arama

Trending on RedState Videos