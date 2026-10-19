Trump Rips France for Letting Its Civilization Collapse — Warns Democrats Want the Same Here

With only a little more than two weeks left until the all-important midterm election, President Trump continued his all-out rally blitz Monday night in Park City, Kansas (near Wichita).

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As riots and destruction continue to rain down on France, and to a lesser degree, Milan, Italy, Trump roasted the European countries for failing to address their open door immigration policies, which have radically altered the culture in vast areas and threaten the very heritage of Western civilization.

He didn’t mince words or try to be politically correct — no, he took it right to them (as you’d expect). You’re basically committing suicide, he warned France and embattled President Emmanuel Macron:

.@POTUS: If you want to see what is at stake in this election, just look at what's happening in France — a once-great nation that is being conquered, looted, and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and Communists who hate Christianity and Western civilization itself. pic.twitter.com/aDlfn13JXt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 20, 2026

You’re allowing in people who hate your country, he continued.

🚨 President Trump just ISSUED A WARNING to America, using France as the cautionary tale:



"A once great nation that is being conquered, looted and BURNED TO THE GROUND by migrants, jihadists and communists who hate Christianity."



"Globalist left wing politicians have… pic.twitter.com/VnX5MOjQJl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 20, 2026

🚨 President Trump just ISSUED A WARNING to America, using France as the cautionary tale: "A once great nation that is being conquered, looted and BURNED TO THE GROUND by migrants, jihadists and communists who hate Christianity." "Globalist left wing politicians have TREASONOUSLY imported MILLIONS AND MILLIONS of third world migrants who are totally INCOMPATIBLE with west" "We're NOT going to let that happen to this country." MASS DEPORTATIONS NOW!

European countries are our allies, and we love them, the president said in another clip, but if they don’t clean up their act, it’s going to be difficult to continue standing by their side. He’s been warning of the issue for more than a decade.

We stand with Europe, despite its flaws, its weaknesses, and hopefully, it's gonna be temporary what's going on there, 'cause I watched that, and I just am amazed. I could see it coming, I could see it coming 10 years ago. It was happening. But if they don't soon find their way, and they have to find their way, we will have no choice but to leave.

The chaos across the Pond is exactly what leftists want to bring to this country, Trump cautioned. We’ve already seen that movie when former President “Let Them All In” Biden opened the floodgates at our southern border during his one incredibly damaging term.

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But we’re not nearly as bad off as our overseas friends:

.@POTUS: The Dumocrat agenda is a plan to extinguish Western civilization. They want to open the borders, shut down power plants, set loose criminals, turn your children transgender, confiscate your money, and raise up the Palestinian flag while they defile our great American… pic.twitter.com/LfZ70rUMwQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 20, 2026

WE WILL NOT LET THAT HAPPEN!

If we do, God forbid, go down that path, here are the kinds of scenes we’ll be witnessing:

BREAKING:



The town hall of Limoges, built in 1873, didn’t survive today’s riots.



The building’s spire has now collapsed pic.twitter.com/yleJx8MKCo — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

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