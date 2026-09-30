DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Report: Townhall's Undercover Video of Shady Tactics by TX Dem PAC Prompts DOJ Investigation

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Sep 30, 2026 5:00 PM
Advertisement
Report: Townhall's Undercover Video of Shady Tactics by TX Dem PAC Prompts DOJ Investigation
AP Photo/LM Otero and Eric Gay,File

A hat tip is owed to our sister site Townhall, because the undercover video they shared in mid-September that captured a manager for a Democrat political action committee seemingly admitting to paying people for their votes has now reportedly prompted a Department of Justice investigation.

Advertisement

The committee, called the Texas Majority PAC, is funded by all sorts of the Usual Suspects, including billionaire agitprop maestro George Soros, and was founded by veterans of Beto O’Rourke’s failed Senate, gubernatorial, and presidential campaigns.

In the Townhall video, the PAC’s manager, Sky McAdams, was caught saying he paid people $25 to attend a one-hour Zoom class in a "shady as f***” scheme that was a "roundabout way of paying people for their votes.”

He was promptly fired — but now the feds reportedly want to know more:

The department has not officially announced the investigation, but Rep. Pat Fallon (TX4) had implored Attorney General Todd Blanche earlier this month to look into the matter:

On September 18, Texas Rep. Pat Fallon wrote a letter to Attorney General Todd Blanche to launch an investigation into Texas Majority PAC. "Free and fair elections are the backbone of our constitutional republic," Rep. Fallon wrote in the letter. "They are what set this nation apart from our adversaries, and what have allowed the United States to become the greatest country in the world. Americans deserve to participate in elections that are free of illegal immigrant voting, foreign adversary financing, and especially shady political organizations that seek to purchase the votes of Americans and tarnish a privilege afforded to our nation's citizens."

Recommended
Hot Takes: NYTimes and Its PR Team Massively Step in It Over Report on Apparent Attempted Hijacking Sister Toldjah Absolute Heroes: Passengers Share Riveting Stories of What Unfolded on FlyDubai Flight Sister Toldjah
Advertisement

The news comes as weirdo Dem candidate James Talarico is in a tight battle with GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton for a Lone Star State Senate seat. Although the PAC is designed to help all Democrats across the state, Fallon wrote in his letter that right now its chief job is serving as “a pro-James Talarico political action committee.”

The idea was simple: it is illegal to pay people for their votes, so pay them for something else and give them a wink, wink, nudge, nudge:

"We are paying people $25 to attend a one-hour Zoom class to learn why voting is important and why the Republicans are causing all these bad things," Sky McAdams, a former organizing manager at the Texas Majority PAC told an undercover reporter in a video obtained by Townhall.

"So it's like a roundabout way of paying people for their votes, essentially, which is interesting," said McAdams. When the undercover reporter asked what the program was called, McAdams said it's called the "Paid Relational Program."

He had more, adding that if he was on the other side, he’d be ticked off by the slippery tactics:

I think 'Rally Texas' is the official name," McAdams continued. "You can't pay someone to vote for someone. You can't be like, 'Here's $25, go vote for me.' You can say, 'attend a one-hour class and you can receive $25,' and then the class just talks about, like, the importance of voting."

"It's a creative way to kind of... but right now we could use all the help we can get," the reporter says in response.

"Yeah, you know, like, if I was a Republican, I'd be pissed. I'd be like, 'that's shady as f---.'"

Advertisement

Assuming the reports are true, the DOJ is about to find out just how shady that is.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | KEN PAXTON | TEXAS | JAMES TALARICO
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Hot Takes: NYTimes and Its PR Team Massively Step in It Over Report on Apparent Attempted Hijacking

Hot Takes: NYTimes and Its PR Team Massively Step in It Over Report on Apparent Attempted Hijacking

Sister Toldjah
Absolute Heroes: Passengers Share Riveting Stories of What Unfolded on FlyDubai Flight

Absolute Heroes: Passengers Share Riveting Stories of What Unfolded on FlyDubai Flight

Sister Toldjah
New Midterms Flashpoint: Dems Block Electricity Cost Bill

New Midterms Flashpoint: Dems Block Electricity Cost Bill

Ward Clark

Trending on RedState Videos