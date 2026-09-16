What Is Going On? Lawmakers Accuse Feds of Stonewalling in Butler Assassination Attempt Probes

Question: Why are there still so many questions surrounding the Butler, 2024 Pennsylvania assassination attempt against Donald Trump?

The lack of information gives plenty of fodder for conspiracy theorists and makes many Americans feel like they’re not being told the whole truth. For instance, why was the shooter’s body cremated only 10 days after the shooting — which left firefighter Corey Comperatore dead and Trump wounded — and who paid for it? If law enforcement knows, they’re not telling us; they’ve only said “an anonymous donor” financed it.

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If they don't know, that would be highly suspect.

As our Jennifer Oliver O’Connell reported Tuesday, Chuck Grassley has obtained new information, some of it frankly weird, as he investigates the attack:

These records were obtained by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) as part of his ongoing probe into the Butler debacle. The documents include an FBI interview with Matthew Crooks, Thomas Crooks' father, only two days after young Crooks' attempted murder of Trump. According to the New York Post's review of the records, Thomas Crooks used the name "Bob Dole" to obtain his stocks of ammunition and gun parts from Amazon and other online retailers, and had these parcels delivered to his parents' home. The additional gun parts included "'tools and items to increase the capacity of his rifle,' the same weapon that his father would give to him on the morning of the rally at the Butler Farm Show Grounds in Pennsylvania."

Why did it take Senator Chuck Grassley to find this new information about Thomas Crooks? Is he the only person in DC with any investigative powers? The FBI was told by the Crooks' family that an "anonymous donor" paid for the cremation. It's been more than two years. Why has… pic.twitter.com/wr2SMuf3tP — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 15, 2026

Why did it take Senator Chuck Grassley to find this new information about Thomas Crooks? Is he the only person in DC with any investigative powers? The FBI was told by the Crooks' family that an "anonymous donor" paid for the cremation. It's been more than two years. Why has that donor not been identified and questioned? Who was it, what was his/her motivation? What evidence was destroyed?

Turns out regular citizens aren’t the only people who feel they’re being kept in the dark. A number of lawmakers are also frustrated by the federal government’s seeming secrecy. GOP Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) chaired a bipartisan House task force investigating the shooting and is stunned that the new info O’Connell wrote about is just coming out now.

"During our piece that we were working on, none of the federal agencies were working with us at all. They were going to work on their own, and they told us, ‘We're going to do ours, and then we'll get back to you.’ So this is two years later. Nobody's gotten back to us." "That's under the former administration. So everything that's under the executive branch at that time, under the Biden administration, we had no access to information at that time," he said.

Josh Hawley, meanwhile, said we don’t need to fuel JFK-level conspiracy theories; the government simply needs to come clean.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a member of the panel, told Fox News Digital that the documents dump is "something that should have happened," but there was still "so much that we don't know about what happened." "I think we have got to, I've been saying forever now, we have got to have a full accounting of everything that happened on that day, all of the failures, law enforcement failures that occurred," Hawley said.

GOP lawmakers suggest they were blindsided by newly surfaced documents revealing Thomas Matthew Crooks' father searched for ways to prevent his son from accessing firearms two months before the Butler assassination attempt — and that the father himself handed Crooks the rifle… pic.twitter.com/fWfJnDFvDr — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 16, 2026

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GOP lawmakers suggest they were blindsided by newly surfaced documents revealing Thomas Matthew Crooks' father searched for ways to prevent his son from accessing firearms two months before the Butler assassination attempt — and that the father himself handed Crooks the rifle used on July 13, 2024. The records were never shared with the bipartisan House task force that spent months investigating the shooting. Rep. Mike Kelly, who chaired that task force, says federal agencies told his team they'd conduct their own probe and circle back. Two years later, nobody has. Sen. Josh Hawley says the lack of answers risks turning Butler into another JFK: "All of these years later, we still don't really know what happened."

Much of what lawmakers do know, he alleged, didn’t even come from the government:

"I mean, this is just wild. And I still don't think we've gotten a full accounting," Hawley said. "Pretty much everything we know about this is from whistleblowers. Listen, otherwise, we run the risk of things like this happening again. And we run the risk of it turning into a, you know, JFK situation where, all of these years later, we still don't really know what happened.

It’s crazy that not much is known about the shooter — including his motive — who paid for the cremation, and so much more. I don’t like to put on the tinfoil hat, but I also don’t like authorities stonewalling the public.

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If you have nothing to hide, feds, then stop concealing information.

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